Reassessment boosts Lockport's total valuation by nearly 50%

"Unfortunately this included the sales of the last two years in which the housing market was a seller's market with a lot (of) buyers paying well above asking prices. I had asked them to include 2019 in their process, but they said they use the last two years," Roman wrote in her post.

The assessment letters showed what a property's tax bills would have been if the new assessments had been in place for this year's taxes. The new assessments, as altered by challenges, are to take effect July 1, and will have their first impact on this fall's school tax bills.

But it's up to the Lockport Board of Education, the Common Council and the Niagara County Legislature to pass budgets that will determine how much property tax revenue is needed. Then the new assessments will be used to determine what tax rate must be charged to obtain that money.

The taxes collected are called the tax levy, and New York State has a law that limits the levy increase in any year to 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less, Russo said. However, by a supermajority vote, elected officials can override that tax cap.

"If the Council proposed a zero percent levy increase, people's tax bills would almost equate to the same dollars as last year," Russo said.