'Real options': Public reacts positively to Scajaquada Expressway options

Around 200 people attended a public meeting on the future of the Scajaquada Expressway on Wednesday, displaying little of the skepticism or distrust that has so often reared its head in past attempts to arrive at a solution.

The crowd that gathered in SUNY Buffalo State Alumni & Visitor Center were asked by local transportation officials to consider four approaches – removal of the 60-year-old roadway, partial removal with an at-grade road after Delaware Park, an at-grade boulevard or keeping it as is with minor modifications. It was also explained that a blending of the options could emerge.

The 35-minute presentation, followed by discussions with officials in smaller groups, was done within the context of a broader, less car-centric approach – one focused on the needs and wishes of the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Tonight, we are not asking you which one you like," said Ralph DeNisco, a consultant working with the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, which is leading the planning process. "This is not 'American Idol' or 'The Masked Singer,' and we are not asking you to vote."

Instead, the purpose of the meeting, DeNisco said, was to understand the concepts of the approaches, knowing actual design details will come later .

He and other consultants explained the ways that the expressway is being used differently than many have thought.

Citing statistics, DeNisco said there is a mistaken perception that most drivers on the Scajaquada are driving all the way through to either the Niagara Thruway to the east or Route 33 to the west, when it actually functions "as a local access route."

"You would think everyone who is coming to the zoo is on the expressway," DeNisco said. "They are not."

"At most, less than 20% of users get on at one end and get off at the other," consultant David Dixon said. "It's much more of a roadway for shorter trips that one doesn't usually look to an expressway for," he said.

Many in the crowd seemed to favor the full removal of the 60-year-old expressway – an approach that would have seemed impossible not that many years ago.

"I'm excited about the possibility of seeing the whole thing removed and the parks coming together again," Matt Kaderly said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they come up with based on the community feedback, but I'm just excited it's going to happen. The value it adds to our community's quality of living and the parks outweighs anything."

"I really don't think a full removal is as unlikely as I imagined at first," Katherine Pessecow said.

Stephen Bellus was encouraged by the process.

"The whole Department of Transportation perspective has been moving cars," Bellus said. "This process suggests there are real options and something will really happen."

The regional transportation council became involved in 2020 after an at-grade boulevard concept proposed by the State Department of Transportation failed to win public support in 2018.

Hal Morse, project manager for the regional transportation council, said a preferred recommendation will be announced this summer, at which time the DOT will work on the project design and hold public meetings.

"We are going to come out of this process with the start of a design process, and with something that we all agree we want, that's where we're going," DeNisco said.

