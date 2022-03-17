'Ready to let loose': Hoops fans flock downtown for NCAA Tournament

William Kimes and his friends drove into Buffalo from Rhode Island ready for some high stakes college hoops on St. Patrick's Day.
They couldn't believe their luck.
"The timing of the holiday. The beautiful weather. All the basketball. It's a blessing," Kimes said, just after snapping selfies in front of a giant inflatable "March Madness" sign outside KeyBank Center with his friends Patrick Largy and Chad Grimshaw.
Downtown was a sea of green garb, basketball jerseys and just a few face masks Thursday ahead of the first of two sessions of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Providence played South Dakota State first, followed by Iowa vs. Richmond that was slated to begin at 3:10 p.m. The arena will allow fans back inside for the night session, which begins at 6:50 p.m. with UConn vs. New Mexico State, followed by Arkansas playing Vermont. The winners meet on Saturday, with start times to be determined.
About 17,000 people are expected to attend the tournament, which is expected to have an economic impact of about $7.5 million for the local economy.
The basketball comes as Western New York emerges from two years of Covid restrictions. Just three weeks ago, the vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center was eliminated and masks are no longer required indoors anywhere in the state, except for medical facilities and on public transportation.
Being able to enjoy basketball with friends without any restrictions and lessened worries was a joy for Kimes and his friends.
"Ready to let loose!" Largy declared.
The tournament also brought Sam and Terri Carini of Rochester and their two sons, Alex, 9, and Sam III, 12, to Buffalo.
"We're letting them play hooky," Terri Carini said with a big smile of her boys, who were wearing St. Patrick's Day-themed gear along with Celtics jerseys.
Their whole family loves basketball but it was just Monday when they realized that Buffalo was hosting some March Madness games.
"Let's go!" Sam Carini said he told his family.
They drove in early Thursday and found a place to park for $20 just down the street from the arena – which he found to be a reasonable price.
"I'm excited!" Sam III said.
The excitement about the event, the weather and the surroundings only grew as the day went on.
Chris Hudgins of Washington, D.C., his wife and two young children exiting the Southern Tier Brewing Co. on Scott and Washington streets. Hudgins said he and his family had arrived in Buffalo only about two hours earlier.
"I've never been here. It looks really exciting, so far. We've only seen this part," he said, referring to the area around Canalside.
Scott Bush and Andrew Tomes of Des Moines, Iowa, were also enjoying the scenery around Canalside as they were on their way to the arena to cheer for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but found other reasons to applaud.
"Your architecture is absolutely beautiful. It's a beautiful, sunshine-filled day," Tomes said.