'Ready to let loose': Hoops fans flock downtown for NCAA Tournament

William Kimes and his friends drove into Buffalo from Rhode Island ready for some high stakes college hoops on St. Patrick's Day.

They couldn't believe their luck.

"The timing of the holiday. The beautiful weather. All the basketball. It's a blessing," Kimes said, just after snapping selfies in front of a giant inflatable "March Madness" sign outside KeyBank Center with his friends Patrick Largy and Chad Grimshaw.

Downtown was a sea of green garb, basketball jerseys and just a few face masks Thursday ahead of the first of two sessions of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Providence played South Dakota State first, followed by Iowa vs. Richmond that was slated to begin at 3:10 p.m. The arena will allow fans back inside for the night session, which begins at 6:50 p.m. with UConn vs. New Mexico State, followed by Arkansas playing Vermont. The winners meet on Saturday, with start times to be determined.

About 17,000 people are expected to attend the tournament, which is expected to have an economic impact of about $7.5 million for the local economy.