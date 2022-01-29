Read To Succeed Buffalo gets $136,000 in grants

Read to Succeed Buffalo has received three grants totaling $136,000 to mainly support literacy tutoring and child care and preschool programming.

The grants awarded were $90,000 by the AARP Foundation, $40,000 from the Seymour H. Knox Foundation and $6,000 from the James H. Cummings Foundation.

The AARP Foundation grant supports the intergenerational Experience Corps Volunteer Tutor program that pairs trained seniors with first- to third-grade students below grade level in reading.

The Knox Foundation grant is for the program's CARE Child Care and Preschool programs for licensed home child care providers and preschools operating in Buffalo.

The Cummings Foundation grant will be used to upgrade finance and accounting systems.

“These three grants will be instrumental in improving each of our programs and our organization as a whole – further positively impacting the teachers, volunteers and students we serve as we look ahead to 2022 and beyond,” said Anne Ryan, executive director in a statement.

For more information, go to readtosucceedbuffalo.org.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

