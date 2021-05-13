 Skip to main content
Read to Succeed awarded $600,000 over three years
Read to Succeed awarded $600,000 over three years

Books for Kids 2019 campaign kickoff

Teacher Julie Celotto reads to 3-year-old Alija Barber at the Books for Kids sendoff in 2019. 

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Read to Succeed Buffalo has received three grants totaling $600,000 over three years from two Western New York philanthropic organizations.

Read to Succeed Buffalo was awarded $75,000 a year for three years by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which helped establish the organization in 2007.

The Cullen Foundation also awarded a grant of $75,000 a year for three years for its AARP Foundation Experience Corps program, which deploys retirees to work with underperforming students in early elementary grades.

The Health Foundation for Western and Central New York awarded a grant of $50,000 per year over three years for Read to Succeed Buffalo to expand that program into prekindergarten.

“The generosity of these organizations lifts up the work of Read to Succeed Buffalo and allows it to continue its positive impacts on the children and students its serves,” said Anne Ryan, Read to Succeed's executive director.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

