Read the settlement between the Buffalo Diocese and state attorney general's office

View the 31-page settlement reached Oct. 25, 2022, between the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and the New York State attorney general's office, which had sued the diocese alleging that it covered up the sexual abuse of children by priests and other diocese employees for decades.
