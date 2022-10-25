 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Read the settlement between the Buffalo Diocese and state attorney general's office

  • Updated
Letitia James

New York State Attorney General Letitia James talks with the Editorial Board at The Buffalo News on Oct. 19, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
View the 31-page settlement reached Oct. 25, 2022, between the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and the New York State attorney general's office, which had sued the diocese alleging that it covered up the sexual abuse of children by priests and other diocese employees for decades. 

