A final deal to construct a $1.54 billion stadium in Orchard Park to keep the Buffalo Bills in Western New York was given to the Erie County Legislature on Tuesday for approval.
The complex legal terms are included in 17 documents that outline the terms of the initial $850 million public commitment and the Bills' 30-year lease.
Here are the documents:
Stadium lease:
Community benefits agreement:
Nonrelocation agreement:
PSL marketing and sales agreement:
Club guaranty agreement:
Stadium development and construction coordinating agreement:
Other documents:
- Amendment to 2013 Non-Relocation Agreement
- Amendment to 2013 Stadium Security Agreement
- Amendment to Memorandum of 2013 Master Lease
- Amendment to Memorandum of 2013 Stadium Lease
- ECSC - 2023 Secretary's Certificate
- Second Amendment to 2013 Master Lease
- Sidley Opinion
- Stadium Security Agreement
- Team Use Agreement