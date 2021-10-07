Reactions to proposed Erie County budget range from 'responsible' to 'unconscionable'

Sign of economic recovery: Proposed Erie County budget has pre-pandemic revenues, spending County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions more for major roads, buildings and parks projects; reinvests higher sales tax revenue; and creates more county jobs.

The 2022 budget proposal would allocate millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmark millions for major roads, parks projects and industrial redevelopment; and invest in the countywide ErieNet broadband network and ongoing Covid-19 response. The budget would also create 39 new full-time county jobs, in addition to the 124 that were restored midyear after steep job cuts due to the pandemic.

The $1.6 billion general fund, the bulk of county operating expenses, would remain below the state tax cap but would raise the property tax levy by 3%, or $9 million. Thanks to rising property values and new construction, however, the county tax rate – the amount of taxes charged for every $1,000 of assessed property value – would drop from $4.71 to $4.42 per $1,000.

The county also expects to see a year-end surplus for this year of more than $74 million, which is much higher than past years.

Against that set of facts, the minority caucus may be making its strongest push for a tax levy reduction since 2019.

"The fact that he’s increasing the levy while hoarding the surplus is unconscionable," Lorigo said of Poloncarz's budget priorities.