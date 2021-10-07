Reactions to proposed Erie County budget range from 'responsible' to 'unconscionable'

Erie County Legislature leaders expressed diverging opinions about County Executive Mark Poloncarz's proposed $1.8 billion budget, with Chairwoman and Democrat April Baskin calling it responsible, and Republican-supported Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo calling it the latest example of overtaxation.
"Spending has gone up half a billion dollars over 10 years, and what do we have to show for it?" said Lorigo, C-West Seneca.
He said the minority caucus will be making a strong push to lower the property tax levy, the total amount of money collected in property taxes, which the proposed 2022 budget increases by $9 million.
By contrast, Baskin said she's pleased to see new positions in the county budget to improve county services, to make diversity and inclusion more of a priority in county government, and to help address local health disparities through a new Office of Health Equity.
"I, personally, am very, very excited about the proposed budget," said Baskin, D-Buffalo.
Legislature leaders on both sides are meeting for some preliminary budget discussions on Thursday in an attempt to head off the type of contentious budget deliberations that resulted in the entire Republican-supported minority caucus voting against the budget last year. In prior years, the county budget has passed with bipartisan support.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions more for major roads, buildings and parks projects; reinvests higher sales tax revenue; and creates more county jobs.
The 2022 budget proposal would allocate millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmark millions for major roads, parks projects and industrial redevelopment; and invest in the countywide ErieNet broadband network and ongoing Covid-19 response. The budget would also create 39 new full-time county jobs, in addition to the 124 that were restored midyear after steep job cuts due to the pandemic.
The $1.6 billion general fund, the bulk of county operating expenses, would remain below the state tax cap but would raise the property tax levy by 3%, or $9 million. Thanks to rising property values and new construction, however, the county tax rate – the amount of taxes charged for every $1,000 of assessed property value – would drop from $4.71 to $4.42 per $1,000.
The county also expects to see a year-end surplus for this year of more than $74 million, which is much higher than past years.
Against that set of facts, the minority caucus may be making its strongest push for a tax levy reduction since 2019.
"The fact that he’s increasing the levy while hoarding the surplus is unconscionable," Lorigo said of Poloncarz's budget priorities.
While the tax rate is dropping to its lowest level in modern history, many property owners will still see bigger tax bills if their properties have gone up in value.
Baskin, however, said that the lower tax rate and commitment to staying under the state tax cap are the best signs of financial responsibility.
'I don’t know why the minority caucus puts so much emphasis on the levy," she said.
The disagreement over property tax spending is likely to remain a tough place for compromise, given how the issue has divided both sides in prior years.
Leaders on both sides said they hope the budget process will start on a better note this year, and both Baskin and Lorigo pointed to budget priorities they support.
Democrats hold a 7-4 majority in the county Legislature, but all are up for re-election next month and facing the likelihood of redrawn district lines as part of the redistricting process because the county has gained population, primarily in the city. Baskin said departmental budget hearings will begin next month.
Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said he'd like to see the budget receive unanimous Legislature support.
While it's still early in the budget deliberation process, he said, "At this time, everything is on the table. Everything should be talked about and looked at."