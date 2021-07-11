'Reaching Our Youth' promotes involvement on climate change

"Reaching Our Youth," which will include a panel discussion on how young people can get involved in climate change issues, will be held Monday.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.
Monarch of Infinite Possibilities is hosting the event in collaboration with the Omega Mentoring Program. There will be a panel discussion including members of the WNY Youth Climate Council, talking about how young people can get involved in issues related to climate change and the environment.
Featured speaker Malachi Beasley, a Yale University student who is performing in a stage play at the Chautauqua Institution, will share his personal story of overcoming challenges.
