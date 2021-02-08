RCR Yachts plans extra storage building at waterfront

One of the city's active private marina companies is adding another building to store and display boats during the winter months.

RCR Yachts has operated an active marina for boaters in Buffalo for more than 40 years, using 14 acres off South Michigan Avenue along the Outer Harbor.

The firm – located at 284 Fuhrmann Blvd., near Wilkeson Pointe and Times Beach – offers sales, storage, docking and other services to recreational boaters, with some 300 customers during the winter and 150 during the summer boating season.

But Donald and Tim Finkle want to enhance those services by erecting a 4,300-square-foot building in the middle of RCR's property at 9 and 11 City Ship Canal. That would allow RCR to protect and display boats, particularly during the cold season.

"They’re just trying to enhance what they can provide to the citizens and residents of Western New York," said Joseph Palumbo of Carmina Wood Morris, RCR's architect.

The company had initially asked for a rezoning of its property back to industrial, but instead it is seeking a pair of zoning variances for setback and window transparency, since the building won't be along the property line.

