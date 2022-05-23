Rath weighs running against Giambra for GOP Senate nod

A major Republican primary for the State Senate looms following the weekend release of final district lines that could pit former County Executive Joel A. Giambra against incumbent Edward A. Rath III – two of the best known names in Erie County politics.

Neither candidate would confirm his plans on Monday. But a source close to Giambra said he will challenge Rath even after reapportionment will place the winner of a possible GOP primary against Democratic incumbent Sean M. Ryan in a mostly Democratic district. Rath, meanwhile, would not comment, but Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo said the senator told him Monday he is "in."

Nevertheless, another source close to the process said a number of "machinations" presenting other opportunities for one or both candidates are also under discussion. The source said decisions are expected soon.

The reapportionment process now presents a complicated situation for candidates and party leaders alike in the new district, after Ryan operated from his West Side base and Rath in Amherst. Rath earlier this year said he would not run after an original reapportionment crafted by State Legislature Democrats created a faceoff against Democratic incumbent Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo, who boasts a campaign treasury of more than $1.5 million.

Then, after a court-appointed special master released new lines on May 16 that appeared more favorable, Rath said he would rejoin the race. But early Saturday morning, State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister approved final lines that could now create one of the state's few Senate primaries featuring incumbents.

Now party officials are waiting for Rath to make a final decision, which sources say hinges on his assessment of whether the new district's Democratic advantage can be overcome.

Erie County GOP officials were unavailable for comment. But Lorigo noted that the local GOP and his Conservatives have both endorsed Giambra against Ryan, creating the unexpected scenario of Rath having to petition his way onto the ballot at a late date.

"We carried his petitions; he declined. Now he's got to re-carry those petitions, and we've sent petitions for Ed to our town chairs," Lorigo said late Monday. "My position is that Joel has our endorsement, while Rath is entitled to it. Unless one of them decides on their own not to run, this is a primary."

The candidates could compete in both Republican and Conservative primaries, since Conservatives are expected to issue an authorization for Rath to run on their line.

Ryan, meanwhile, could face his own Democratic primary from attorney Benjamin S. Carlisle, who mounted a low key write-in campaign for mayor last year in a race eventually won by incumbent Democrat Byron W. Brown.

