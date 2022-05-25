Rath, Giambra now officially set for GOP Senate primary

State Sen. Edward A. Rath III said Wednesday that he will defend his seat against challenger Joel A. Giambra in an Aug. 23 primary election, setting up a rare intra-party contest featuring two of the best-known names in Republican politics.

"We went through all the infrastructure you need to do very early on when you assess a campaign, and now I'm ready to go and incredibly energized," he said.

Rath, seeking his second term in Albany, originally declined to run when early reapportionment maps landed him in an overwhelmingly Democratic district as well as a general election face-off with Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy and his $1.5 million campaign treasury.

But then revised maps stemming from a Republican court challenge caused Rath to reconsider and say he was running, until a final revision released last weekend presented a possible tougher challenge. Nevertheless, Rath said he is now finally committed to seeking the 61st District seat.

The Republican primary winner will face incumbent State Sen. Sean M. Ryan of Buffalo, who will enjoy a strong Democratic enrollment advantage.

Giambra, the former Erie County executive, also formally announced this week. Though Niagara Falls and its significant Italian-American population is no longer included in the new district, Giambra still believes his "moderate Republican" brand will better sell in a Democratic district. He points to his two county executive terms as a Republican in overwhelmingly Democratic Erie County. In addition, he won several elections as Niagara councilmember and Buffalo comptroller as a Democrat.

"I can win as a Republican," he said. "I have the ability to attract Democratic voters."

Still, the looming primary presents an awkward situation for local Republicans, as Rath represents an old line GOP family that includes his parents – the late State Supreme Court Justice Edward A. Rath Jr. and former State Sen. Mary Lou Rath – as well as his grandfather, the late County Executive Edward A. Rath Sr. Indeed, the Rath County Office Building is named after Erie County's first county executive.

But Giambra enters the race as the endorsed candidate of the Republican and Conservative parties, which both turned to him after Rath originally declined to run. Top party regulars like Amherst Republican Chairman Brian D. Rusk now want nothing to do with Giambra, who first ran for county executive in 1999.

"In no way do I want Joel Giambra representing Amherst," he said. "I don't like his politics, and it was a big mistake for us to back such a liberal Democrat like him for county executive."

Party leaders have already circulated and submitted designating petitions for Giambra.

Rath, despite his deep GOP and Conservative affiliations, must now circulate his own petitions to qualify for the Aug. 23 ballot. Rath said Monday that his team is already carrying petitions, and he expects no problem making the ballot.

