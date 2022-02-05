Rapid Covid-19 tests could be affected by the cold

But if the test boxes have been sitting in a frigid mailbox or garage for a day, they may not work properly.

"Just as anything with liquid, if it's chilled or frozen, it changes. That's the same with these at-home tests," Dr. Geoffrey S. Baird, chairman of laboratory medicine and pathology at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, told USA Today.

The FDA said you can be sure the test is working if the test line or lines appear as it is described in the directions.

"If the line(s) do not appear in the correct location(s) and within the correct time as shown in the test instructions when you perform the test, then the results may not be accurate, and a new test is needed to get an accurate result," according to the FDA.

The federal government had 500 million tests ready to give away in mid-January, and communities in Erie County gave away the tests and masks during drive-thru distributions earlier in the month.

The Biden administration is buying a total of 1 billion of the home tests and is mailing them for free to every household that requests them. They can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov, and they are usually sent out within seven to 12 days of ordering, according to the administration.

