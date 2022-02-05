Rapid Covid-19 tests could be affected by the cold

Western New York has had some of the coldest weather this winter in the last two weeks, right when local and federal governments are giving away free rapid Covid-19 tests.
Most of those test kits are supposed to be stored between 35 and 86 degrees.
What does that mean for Buffalo, where the average temperature in January was 29.8 and the average low this month, as of Friday, is 21.3 degrees? Will tests delivered to snow-covered mailboxes in subfreezing temperatures still work?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the test performance may be affected – if it is used while it's still cold.
"In order to ensure appropriate test performance with a test that is delivered to you in below-freezing temperatures, you should bring the package inside your home and leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours before opening it," the FDA recommends.
Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said in an email that the test kits should still work if they're exposed to the cold while being delivered.
"Incidental storage or transit at temperatures out of the stated temperature range should not have an effect on performance on at-home Covid tests, but people should take care to not leave them in places like vehicles for extended periods of time when temperatures are very cold or very hot," Kane said.
But if the test boxes have been sitting in a frigid mailbox or garage for a day, they may not work properly.
"Just as anything with liquid, if it's chilled or frozen, it changes. That's the same with these at-home tests," Dr. Geoffrey S. Baird, chairman of laboratory medicine and pathology at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, told USA Today.
The FDA said you can be sure the test is working if the test line or lines appear as it is described in the directions.
"If the line(s) do not appear in the correct location(s) and within the correct time as shown in the test instructions when you perform the test, then the results may not be accurate, and a new test is needed to get an accurate result," according to the FDA.
The federal government had 500 million tests ready to give away in mid-January, and communities in Erie County gave away the tests and masks during drive-thru distributions earlier in the month.
The Biden administration is buying a total of 1 billion of the home tests and is mailing them for free to every household that requests them. They can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov, and they are usually sent out within seven to 12 days of ordering, according to the administration.