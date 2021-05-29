Ransomville terrier will strut his stuff in Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Luca, a 6-year-old West Highland white terrier from Ransomville, is turned on by the excitement of a good dog show.
“He just loves it. He lights right up when he gets in the ring," said his owner, Deneen Smith, a registered nurse in the emergency department at DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda for the past 36 years.
"At home he looks at his grooming table all the time," Smith said. "Even when we’re walking in the park he walks up to people and stares up at them, like, ‘Are you a judge? Are you going to give a ribbon to me?’ ”
That could happen on June 13, when Luca is one of 13 Westies booked to compete in the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show, generally regarded as the Super Bowl of dog sports.
If Luca wins the daytime breed judging, he will advance to the nationally televised prime-time competition among all terriers.
Luca has been in about 100 dog shows in his life, including some champion or grand champion honors.
Unlike some other owners, who hire professional dog handlers, Smith takes her dog into the show ring herself.
“They don’t really tell you ahead of time who else you’re competing against, but I’m in the ring with professional handlers all the time, so I’m sure most of them are going to be there," Smith said.
It's like a beauty pageant for dogs, with the panel of judges checking out the animals' build.
“Each dog probably gets 2-3 minutes. They watch all this group and then they watch individually. They each go on the table individually and are inspected. The judge actually puts hands on the dogs, feeling certain landmarks and things of that nature," Smith said.
“They’re looking for the standard of the breed: head size, weight limit, top line tail size, the nature of the dog, the muscular mass of the dog," Smith explained. “You want a dog that best fits its standard. Each dog has a book of standards by the American Kennel Club.”
Luca is a solid contender.
"As far as national owner-handler rankings for West Highland White Terriers, Luca is currently ranked number 3 for lifetime points," Smith said. "He's closing in on ranking number 2 and might reach that by year's end."
One of the judging points is the dog's coat.
"These dogs have to be hand-stripped so their coat comes in hard," Smith said. “It means you have to pull their hairs out individually. It’s not painful for the dog. You don’t use a set of clippers on them because they have to have a rough, hard coat. There are stripping knives or you can even do it with your hands.”
Who thought that was a good idea?
“It’s probably from what they were bred to do, which was to hunt vermin in Scotland," Smith said. "To get into the waters or dig down below, they must do better with that hard coat.”
Smith and her husband, Steve, a job inspector for Verizon, always had dogs in their home while their children were growing up.
"Luca is not our only Westie. We have a 12-year-old female named Olive. She was our first Westie that got us hooked on the breed," Deneen Smith said. "They’re just personality plus. They love to play. They’re good-natured. They’re very bubbly and love to play with toys. They’re very portable and easy to take around, and they love to be with their family."
But six years ago, the Smiths became empty-nesters and decided to look for a show dog. They paid a breeder in Fergus, Ont., about $2,000 for Luca when he was a puppy.
"Luca’s from a very good bloodline. His father was a Westminster champion," the nurse said.
Luca eats special dog food and is looked after royally.
"He has to stay in shape," Smith said. "Steve, my husband, is his conditioner. He walks him and runs him on a daily basis."
Deneen Smith grooms Luca with the help of Cynda Croisdale of Wilson, a Westie enthusiast and former competition dog handler.
Smith said competing at Westminster was "a bucket list item" for her, and she thought Luca deserved the chance because of his successful career. And the hobby helps her deal with work-related stress.
"Working the emergency department can be rather stressful, especially during Covid times," the nurse said. "Actually going away and having a nice little trip with the dog and socializing, meeting new people, is nice."
The show normally is held at Madison Square Garden, but this year, in deference to Covid-19 restrictions, the scene will be a spectator-free outdoor site on the grounds of Lyndhurst Mansion, a National Historic Landmark in Tarrytown.
Next year, Luca turns 7 and becomes eligible for senior dog competitions, but he also could stay in the main bracket.
"If they keep enjoying it and they’re running around the ring and having a good time, you continue with it. You’ll know when they’re done," Smith said. "He is a pet and family member first. The dog shows are just icing on the cake for all of us."