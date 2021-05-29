Ransomville terrier will strut his stuff in Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Who thought that was a good idea?

“It’s probably from what they were bred to do, which was to hunt vermin in Scotland," Smith said. "To get into the waters or dig down below, they must do better with that hard coat.”

Smith and her husband, Steve, a job inspector for Verizon, always had dogs in their home while their children were growing up.

"Luca is not our only Westie. We have a 12-year-old female named Olive. She was our first Westie that got us hooked on the breed," Deneen Smith said. "They’re just personality plus. They love to play. They’re good-natured. They’re very bubbly and love to play with toys. They’re very portable and easy to take around, and they love to be with their family."

But six years ago, the Smiths became empty-nesters and decided to look for a show dog. They paid a breeder in Fergus, Ont., about $2,000 for Luca when he was a puppy.

"Luca’s from a very good bloodline. His father was a Westminster champion," the nurse said.

Luca eats special dog food and is looked after royally.

"He has to stay in shape," Smith said. "Steve, my husband, is his conditioner. He walks him and runs him on a daily basis."