Ransomville residents to hold 'cancer cluster' meeting

Ransomville-area residents who believe that proximity to the former Lake Ontario Ordnance Works has left their community with an unusually high incidence of cancer will meet Thursday.

It's the first "cancer cluster" session since February 2020, said Grace Austin, who for many years has kept track of cancer deaths in the area.

The meeting, open to the public, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Ransomville American Legion Hall on Route 93.

The federal government created the LOOW site during World War II and built an explosives factory. Later, LOOW became a disposal site for nuclear waste from the atomic bomb project and postwar processing of radioactive materials by local industries.

In the late 1950s, a plant was erected off Balmer Road to produce rocket fuel from boron. From 1967-70, Lewiston-Porter third-graders attended a temporary school at the abandoned fuel plant. Numerous former students told The Buffalo News last year that they suffer from cancer or other serious diseases.

