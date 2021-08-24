 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ransomville residents to hold 'cancer cluster' meeting
0 comments

Ransomville residents to hold 'cancer cluster' meeting

Support this work for $1 a month
Balmer Road school

Former cafeteria/gym building for the Balmer Road School, with the school building in the background.

 John Hickey

Ransomville-area residents who believe that proximity to the former Lake Ontario Ordnance Works has left their community with an unusually high incidence of cancer will meet Thursday.

It's the first "cancer cluster" session since February 2020, said Grace Austin, who for many years has kept track of cancer deaths in the area.

The meeting, open to the public, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Ransomville American Legion Hall on Route 93.

The federal government created the LOOW site during World War II and built an explosives factory. Later, LOOW became a disposal site for nuclear waste from the atomic bomb project and postwar processing of radioactive materials by local industries.

Balmer Road school aerial

In this aerial photo, the former Balmer Road school and gym/cafeteria building are on the left, while two other buildings remaining from the former Olin Mathiesen Chemical Co. rocket fuel plant are on the right. 

In the late 1950s, a plant was erected off Balmer Road to produce rocket fuel from boron. From 1967-70, Lewiston-Porter third-graders attended a temporary school at the abandoned fuel plant. Numerous former students told The Buffalo News last year that they suffer from cancer or other serious diseases.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Greek texts restored by chemist in hopes of revealing past secrets

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News