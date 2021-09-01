 Skip to main content
Ransomville bridge to be closed two months for replacement
The bridge that carries Route 93 over Twelve Mile Creek just east of the hamlet of Ransomville will close Tuesday for a bridge replacement project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Work on the bridge on what is also known as Youngstown-Lockport Road will last about two months, the DOT said.

Most vehicle traffic will be detoured via Randall, Youngstown and Ransomville roads, while bicyclists will have a detour route along Harris Avenue and New and Ransomville roads.

Truckers will be sent around the closure via routes 425 and 18.

This is the second major project on Youngstown-Lockport Road this year. In February, a bridge over another branch of Twelve Mile Creek, west of the hamlet of Ransomville, was closed for repairs, causing a detour that lasted about four months.

In the summer of 2020, Route 425, also known as Cambria-Wilson Road, was closed for replacement of a bridge over Twelve Mile Creek.

