Ransomville bridge to be closed two months for replacement

The bridge that carries Route 93 over Twelve Mile Creek just east of the hamlet of Ransomville will close Tuesday for a bridge replacement project, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Work on the bridge on what is also known as Youngstown-Lockport Road will last about two months, the DOT said.
Most vehicle traffic will be detoured via Randall, Youngstown and Ransomville roads, while bicyclists will have a detour route along Harris Avenue and New and Ransomville roads.
Truckers will be sent around the closure via routes 425 and 18.
This is the second major project on Youngstown-Lockport Road this year. In February, a bridge over another branch of Twelve Mile Creek, west of the hamlet of Ransomville, was closed for repairs, causing a detour that lasted about four months.
In the summer of 2020, Route 425, also known as Cambria-Wilson Road, was closed for replacement of a bridge over Twelve Mile Creek.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
