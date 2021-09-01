Ransomville bridge to be closed two months for replacement

The bridge that carries Route 93 over Twelve Mile Creek just east of the hamlet of Ransomville will close Tuesday for a bridge replacement project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Work on the bridge on what is also known as Youngstown-Lockport Road will last about two months, the DOT said.

Most vehicle traffic will be detoured via Randall, Youngstown and Ransomville roads, while bicyclists will have a detour route along Harris Avenue and New and Ransomville roads.

Truckers will be sent around the closure via routes 425 and 18.

This is the second major project on Youngstown-Lockport Road this year. In February, a bridge over another branch of Twelve Mile Creek, west of the hamlet of Ransomville, was closed for repairs, causing a detour that lasted about four months.

In the summer of 2020, Route 425, also known as Cambria-Wilson Road, was closed for replacement of a bridge over Twelve Mile Creek.

