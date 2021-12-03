Random, spontaneous acts of kindness produce an outsized measure of well-being

Helping others improves health and well-being – but not all good-hearted behavior is equally beneficial to the giver, according to research recently published by the American Psychological Association.
The benefits depend on the type of kindness, definition of well-being, and the giver’s age and gender.
“Pro-social behavior – altruism, cooperation, trust and compassion – are all necessary ingredients of a harmonious and well-functioning society,” said Bryant P.H. Hui, lead author and assistant psychology professor at the University of Hong Kong. “It is part of the shared culture of humankind, and our analysis shows that it also contributes to mental and physical health.”
Hui and his colleagues performed a meta-analysis of 201 independent studies involving a total of nearly 200,000 participants. It looked at the connection between pro-social behavior and well-being. Overall, they found that there was a modest but meaningful link.
“More than a quarter of Americans volunteer, for example,” Hui said in the study. “A modest effect size can still have a significant impact at a societal level when many people are participating in the behavior.”
Hui and his colleagues learned that random acts of kindness – say, helping an older neighbor carry groceries – were more strongly associated with overall well-being than more formal behaviors like scheduled volunteering, possibly because of its spontaneity and potential to form social connections.
The impact varied by age, Hui said. Younger givers reported higher levels of overall well-being, while older givers reported higher levels of physical health. Women benefited more than men, according to the study, perhaps because they are stereotypically expected to be more caring and giving, and thus derive a stronger sense of good feelings as a result.
Buy cookies, help others: The Matt Urban Center Home for the Holidays campaign will receive all the proceeds collected during the seventh-annual Cookies for a Cause, from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St.
The nonprofit center, at 1081 Broadway Ave., runs a variety of programs that revitalize neighborhoods and serve families. The holiday campaign helps a homeless family find a place to live.
A dozen cookies costs $14. They can be preordered at bit.ly/3DSzmAS and delivered within four miles of downtown on Saturday for an extra $5.
The cause has raised more than $6,000 in its first six events, founder Rebecca Decker said.
“I organize this event to combine two things I love – baking cookies and giving back to our community,” Decker said. “It’s a labor of love. It combines the best parts of the holiday season: cookies, charity and merriment.”
