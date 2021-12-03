Random, spontaneous acts of kindness produce an outsized measure of well-being

Helping others improves health and well-being – but not all good-hearted behavior is equally beneficial to the giver, according to research recently published by the American Psychological Association.

The benefits depend on the type of kindness, definition of well-being, and the giver’s age and gender.

“Pro-social behavior – altruism, cooperation, trust and compassion – are all necessary ingredients of a harmonious and well-functioning society,” said Bryant P.H. Hui, lead author and assistant psychology professor at the University of Hong Kong. “It is part of the shared culture of humankind, and our analysis shows that it also contributes to mental and physical health.”

Hui and his colleagues performed a meta-analysis of 201 independent studies involving a total of nearly 200,000 participants. It looked at the connection between pro-social behavior and well-being. Overall, they found that there was a modest but meaningful link.

“More than a quarter of Americans volunteer, for example,” Hui said in the study. “A modest effect size can still have a significant impact at a societal level when many people are participating in the behavior.”