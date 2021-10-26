Rand Capital CEO Grum retiring

After 25 years of leading Rand Capital Corp., Allen "Pete" Grum will retire as the Buffalo-based venture capital firm's president and CEO on Dec. 1.
Grum will remain on the board, and will become the board's vice president as of Dec. 1.
Rand's next president and CEO will be Daniel Penberthy, currently Rand's treasurer and chief financial officer.
In 2019, an entity controlled by Terry and Kim Pegula bought a majority stake in Rand for $25 million.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today