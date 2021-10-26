 Skip to main content
Rand Capital CEO Grum retiring
After 25 years of leading Rand Capital Corp., Allen "Pete" Grum will retire as the Buffalo-based venture capital firm's president and CEO on Dec. 1.

Grum will remain on the board, and will become the board's vice president as of Dec. 1.

Rand's next president and CEO will be Daniel Penberthy, currently Rand's treasurer and chief financial officer.

Allen "Pete" Grum

In 2019, an entity controlled by Terry and Kim Pegula bought a majority stake in Rand for $25 million.

Matt Glynn

