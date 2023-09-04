HOUGHTON – Ralph Kerr’s baseball players are rolling in early on this Sunday morning. Clad in khakis and golf shirts, they’re grabbing stacks of white chairs and setting them out in the parking lot for the 8:30 a.m. service here at the Houghton Wesleyan Church. Sunday services are mandatory for these young men, who come from as far as Mississippi and Hawaii to play college-league summer baseball for the Genesee Rapids.

Kerr – the owner of the Rapids, one of 10 upstate teams in the New York Collegiate Baseball League – is always here too. His wife, Marilyn, is usually with him, but she’s at their summer home on Rushford Lake this morning watching their granddaughter, Jessica Pegula, the world’s third-ranked tennis player, compete at Wimbledon.

“She’s up by one,” a friend said to Kerr. Jessica is playing Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine and won the first set 6-1. Kerr nods.

As supporters pray, Kim Pegula's father shares her words: 'I will continue to fight' Pegula’s fight to heal and rehabilitate from a brain injury suffered after a cardiac arrest last June has been one that is long and largely private.

“Marilyn is texting me updates,” he said, dropping his phone into his pocket as the church music begins. The service is led from a small stage built at the back of the parking lot, and he’s singing hymns printed on a four-page foldout. On the bottom of the second page is a list of “Prayer Concerns.” There are 25 names. The sixth is Kerr’s daughter, Kim Pegula. When the pastor asks the congregation to pray for those who need God’s touch in healing, Kerr closes his eyes and presses the fingers of his left hand to his temple.

“Some of those are challenging,” he said later. “My mind goes directly to Kim.”

A prayer for healing

Little about Kerr hints that his daughter is half of the billionaire couple that owns the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. There’s his Apple watch, which is fastened around his wrist with a blue Bills band. There’s the $12 million Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex, just up the road at Houghton University, the Christian institution where Kim Pegula and her brothers attended college and where the Rapids play in June and July.

Kerr himself holds a doctorate and is a retired school superintendent. He projects a plain-spoken confidence that befits his former job. In a single meeting, superintendents may deal with millionaire taxpayers, overreaching board members and a disgruntled kindergarten parent.

It is an intellectual and elocutionary tightrope walk that demands the ability to speak with a broad worldview and down-to-home relatability, often in the same sentence. Kerr seems to do it instinctively. Later that Sunday, as the Rapids took the field, he was describing how his small staff and Houghton community members come together to support a group of college-age men coming to rural New York to play baseball for the summer.

“I don’t like Hillary Clinton, but I do like what she said about ‘it takes a village,’ ” Kerr said. “That’s the case here. Everybody does their thing.”

Running a team in a developmental league that plays in a town of fewer than 2,000 people is a job that requires command and humility. He recruits players and talks with their coaches.

Each season, with Marilyn’s help, he picks merchandise to sell in the back room of a snack stand called Bill’s Place, named after his late brother. Kerr finds himself answering questions on whether players can drive themselves to or from an away game. (Every team in the league is located between Syracuse and the Southern Tier, so the Rapids bus to and from games, with no overnight stays.) He occasionally has to police the opposing team to be sure they’re not spitting sunflower seeds into Houghton’s artificial turf.

He’s part general manager, part counselor and part groundskeeper. Like his daughter, Kerr has spent years running a sports franchise. But this isn’t the big leagues, and it is enough to nurture his sense of humility and open-mindedness. So, too, is Kim’s own situation, the one that has Ralph’s mind going directly to his daughter when a preacher speaks of healing.

Jessica Pegula says sister Kelly saved their mom, Kim, highlighting value of CPR education With the update on Kim Pegula coming on the heels on Damar Hamlin’s ongoing recovery, there has been an increased emphasis from the Bills and the NFL on the importance of CPR.

On the evening of June 6, 2022 – a day before her 53rd birthday – Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest at home in Boca Raton, Fla. In an essay published in February on the Players’ Tribune website, Jessica wrote that her mom was working through memory and communication issues.

“She can read, write, and understand pretty well,” Jessica wrote, “but she has trouble finding the words to respond.”

That shedding of light into Kim’s situation opened up the opportunity for her parents to speak and pray openly. Before a prayer service in April at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, Kerr spoke about his daughter’s recovery efforts, revealing that she told her parents, “I’m fighting and I’ll continue to fight,” and speaking about the brain’s ability to rewire itself over time.

“We have been praying for total restoration of Kim,” said Kerr, whose hope and optimism is rooted in a combination of Kim “working through the therapy and God’s presence in a person’s brain.”

The Kerrs’ prayer for their daughter is one of “complete healing” – a return, over time, to her “vivacious and energetic” self.

“She’s going to be right back to where she was on June 6 of last year,” Kerr said in April. “I believe that.”

Determination and belief

Kerr’s foundation is faith, and he is galvanized by a sense of engaged competitiveness that permeates his life. By the time he was leaving church on that Sunday morning, Jessica had won her Wimbledon match, taking the second set 6-3. Somebody told him, but Kerr already knew. He, and Marilyn, are always keeping tabs, and they text their granddaughter after every match.

“It doesn’t matter what time – I’ll be in Dubai, and he’s texting me,” Jessica said. “I’m like, ‘It’s 3 a.m. Grandpa, what are you doing?’ ”

Kerr has a sense of resoluteness that crosses over from church to family to work. He and Marilyn are natives of Canada; they moved to the United States in the 1960s for Ralph’s job as a youth minister with the Salvation Army. Living near Rochester, he enrolled in school at Monroe Community Community College and then SUNY Brockport State College, earning his undergraduate and master’s degrees and becoming a school counselor.

The Kerrs had three children – sons Ralph and Gordon, and their youngest, Kim, whom they adopted from South Korea – and around the time the kids were in college at Houghton University, Ralph entered a doctoral program at Syracuse. Kerr recalls the school’s administrators telling his cohort of 20 doctoral candidates, “Two thirds of you will not make it. Another small percentage will quit and then come back later and finish. Only one or two of you will finish on time.” By his recollection, Kerr was the only student to finish his Ed.D. degree on time in 1986.

“If there was going to be one person,” he said, “that’s me.”

Kerr served as a school superintendent in Arkport and Olean, retiring in 2004. He and Marilyn settled just outside of Houghton, which is near their cottage on Rushford Lake. Every summer, they held a weeklong “cousin’s camp” for their nine grandchildren, planning activities from arts and crafts to water sports to field trips to places such as the Arcade & Attica Railroad and the Corning Museum of Glass. For several years, Ralph also had the kids share what they wanted to be when they grew up. For most of them, the goal changed from year to year. For Jessica, the answer was always the same: professional tennis player. Ralph kept his running record and recently sent it to the grandkids.

“I was like, ‘Wow.’ I didn’t realize I said that when I was that young, consistently, throughout the years,” Jessica said. “I was very determined.”

That, it seems, is a family trait.

A classroom for life and faith

That Sunday, the Rapids had a 2 p.m. home game. The sky was gray and the forecast promised rain, which didn’t worry Kerr. The Rapids’ field is part of his daughter and son-in-law’s $12 million investment in an athletic complex, which includes a spacious indoor track and gym and multiple fields that are outfitted with an efficient drainage system.

Kerr’s bigger concern is the sunflower seeds. Baseball players love to chew them, spit them, and then they stick to the turf. “If anybody could develop technology to clean seeds out of artificial turf, they could be a millionaire tomorrow,” Kerr said. “The only way to get them out is one by one. You can’t sweep them out.”

The dugout walls are affixed with signs warning teams of a $500 fine for using seeds, but a few nights ago, when the Rapids were playing the same team, his staff told him that they found seeds at the shortstop area of the infield. He told the team’s owner, “The next time we’re there, don’t do that again.”

“We’ll have to check that today, actually,” said Kerr, who treats the Rapids as a classroom for life and faith.

The players pay a fee to play – $1,600 for position players; $1,250 for pitchers – which covers housing and food for their two-month stay. They’re required to attend church and Bible study and participate in community service.

“The reason why my grandfather started the team was to create something bigger than baseball,” says Michael Kerr, Ralph’s grandson, who played for the Rapids in the team’s inaugural season of 2014. “At the end of the day, baseball is a game, but what can it teach you?”

Under Kerr, it teaches you to take responsibility. That afternoon, the game – which was indeed rain delayed – ended early under the mercy rule as the Rapids won 12-1. As the players gathered their equipment, one of the Rapids coaches approached Kerr and showed him a photo.

“Seeds again,” the coach told Kerr, who nodded and headed toward the opposing owner. They had a quick conversation, and shortly thereafter the entire opposing team turned around, heading back to the field to clean up after themselves.

That’s Ralph Kerr planting life lessons like seeds, and the players picking them up, one by one.