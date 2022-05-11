Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park gets $2 million toward new playground

The 2.5-acre playground coming to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park received a big boost Wednesday with the announcement of a $2 million federal grant.

The large-scale playground planned for the former LaSalle Park on the West Side is expected to emphasize nature, waterways and the region's industrial past. The plans call for a giant-sized migratory heron as a launching point for children's slides, Erie Canal shipping boat and "Silo City" structures for climbing and a toddler fishing village.

There will be multiple play areas with new park furnishings, plants, trees and restrooms.

JJ Tighe, who directs the Wilson Foundation's Parks & Trails Initiative, expressed appreciation for the National Park Service, New York State Parks and others, including the City of Buffalo, that are working on the project "to achieve the full community vision for the park."

"It's partnerships like this that are allowing the full park to be built," Tighe said.

The new playground is one of a number of transformative changes planned for the park under the direction of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which in 2018 announced it would spend $40 million to construct a new park, along with an additional $10 million for an endowment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The amount to be spent by the Wilson Foundation and government and private sector partners on the park is now over $140 million.

The park's designer is Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, a Chicago-based landscape architectural firm that has worked on a number of city parks, including Maggie Daley Park in Chicago and Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn.

The first major work at the park is expected to begin with the installation of a new pedestrian bridge over the I-190 later this year.

The park project is expected to take around three years to complete.

The grant is part of $61.1 million the Department of the Interior is sending to boost 27 projects in 26 cities that are building new parks and trails or, like in Buffalo, renovating existing parks. The money comes from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership, which Interior Secretary Deb Haaland dramatically boosted funding for as part of the America the Beautiful initiative.

Now in its eighth year, the program provides funds "to provide economically disadvantaged communities with the means to create and improve parks, trails and recreational opportunities," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a statement.

There are nearly 6,000 children in the five adjacent neighborhoods, all of which exceed poverty rates of 20 percent.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.