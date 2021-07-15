Radioactive steel mill cleanup in Lockport expected to cost $206M, is at least 11 years away

The Ohio Street site, officially called the Guterl Specialty Steel site after a later owner, has stood vacant since 1982.

The portion of the plant that is not contaminated is operated now by Allegheny Technologies Inc.

The radioactivity is not airborne, so ATI workers have nothing to fear, Watson said.

"It's very low-level material. It doesn't pose any imminent threat to health or the environment unless people were to live on the site, exposed to the material day after day for hours, basically all day, in order to obtain a dose that would pose an actual risk," Watson said.

The demolition of the so-called "excised property," to the north of the ATI plant, is currently projected for 2032, but the exact timetable depends on the availability of federal funding, project manager Natalie Watson said.

The demolition and soil removal would take about two years. After another two years of groundwater monitoring, the trench project would take about a year to dig.

The Energy Department would be responsible for monitoring the water during the treatment phase, Watson said.