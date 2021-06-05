Racoon killed in Somerset farmer's barn tests positive for rabies

A racoon that was killed by a Somerset farmer Thursday was the fourth confirmed rabid racoon in Niagara County this spring, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Officials said the farmer killed the raccoon after it had entered his barn. The farmer said the animal was acting odd and was in proximity to his cattle.

Health department officials submitted the animal carcass for testing to the State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory. Even though there was no known contact between the racoon and the farmer's cattle, arrangements are being made to isolate the cattle for an observation period, officials said.

Raccoons, skunks and foxes are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible, according to county health officials. A rabid animal can be confirmed only by submitting a laboratory sample.

