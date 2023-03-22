Cheektowaga police are investigating a confrontation at a Walden Avenue supermarket parking lot in which a white man called for violence against Black and Latino people while using racial slurs.

Video of the Monday encounter had been viewed 1.8 million times on Twitter by Wednesday morning.

The confrontation was partially recorded by one of the men on cellphone video, which showed the other man in the dispute using racial slurs and saying "kill all" Black and Latino people. That video was edited and posted to Twitter by a social media influencer who asked the public to find the man's identity.

"We are aware of an incident involving an individual using racist language," the Cheektowaga Police Department said Tuesday. "We take these incidents very seriously and are using all our resources to investigate it and will work with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be pursued."

Keven Moses of Cheektowaga, who is Black, said he drove his vehicle, a 2019 Ford Edge, into the parking lot of the store on Walden Avenue around noon Monday and left his wife, Cheryl, in the passenger seat as he went inside to make a quick purchase. When he left the store, he said he heard his wife calling for him about a man entering the store who she said had just damaged their vehicle. Moses said he approached the man, who is white.

"I said, 'Sir, my wife just said you damaged my vehicle,' and he said, 'I don't know what you're talking about,' and kept walking away," Moses recalled in a telephone interview Tuesday with The Buffalo News.

Moses said he went to assess the damage to his vehicle, took photos of it with his cellphone, as well as photos of the other man's vehicle and license plate.

Moses said that when the man returned to the parking lot after about 15 minutes, he approached Moses, began using a racist slur, and in reference to the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo in which 10 Black people were fatally shot by a white supremacist, told Moses that even more should have been killed.

"Right then, I got real disturbed and I started videotaping from that point on," said Moses. "That's when I said, 'What did you say?' Then he went into the N-word again and, from there, everything is on the video."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The video, recorded by Keven Moses, shows the man saying to him, "You're not even (expletive) animals," and, using epithets, calling for the slaughter of all Black and Latinos.

"He did all the talking, and I'm letting him know that this is going to go viral, his actions, because this is highly unusual. It was shocking, the things he said," said Moses, who said he has been a resident of the town for 17 years without having encountered a similar such incident.

"But I felt, since he was baiting me which, I didn't want to go there, because we all know how that scenario can turn and I didn't want to go down that path," Moses added.

Moses said he told the man that he had called the police, but the man chose to leave the scene before they arrived. Moses said that when police arrived, they did not take notes when he explained what happened, nor speak to his wife who had witnessed the incident.

"Then the officers said, 'I'm not writing an accident report.' Then I said, 'So, you're saying he's got the right to do damage to a person's car and the right to leave the scene when he is advised that an officer is coming?' And he said, 'Yes,'" Moses said.

Cheektowaga Police Capt. Brian Coons told The News that a police report was filed on Tuesday, but not in relation to the damage done to Moses' car as neither of the vehicles was in motion at the time, meaning there was no accident between the two vehicles, technically. He said the driver of the vehicle that left the incident opened his car door and, in the process, made contact with Moses' vehicle, which caused the damage.

"So, all it was was a door ding," Coons said.

"Typically, that's just a civil matter. It's not a police matter," he continued.

"But what became a police matter is the use of the language," Coons added. "So that's being investigated now by our detective bureau."

He said the Cheektowaga Police Department has identified the man in Moses' video, and that the results of the department's investigation will be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office to determine if there will be any charges.