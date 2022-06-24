 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rabid raccoon seen on Dell Drive in the Town of Niagara

A rabid raccoon was spotted Thursday on Dell Drive in the Town of Niagara, the Niagara County Department of Health said Friday.

A homeowner on Dell, located off Military Road, south of Lockport Road, noticed the raccoon in a garage where a stray cat was being housed, the department said in a news release.

The cat received injuries that may have been from the raccoon. The homeowner told the department the cat was not fully vaccinated, so the homeowner opted to have the cat euthanized instead of being subjected to an extended six-month quarantine.

The health department’s Nursing Division determined that the racoon had no contact with any humans who would have warranted rabies post-exposure treatment.

Bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus that nearly always results in death of an animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination. Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County, health officials said.

