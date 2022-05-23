Rabid fox confirmed on College Avenue in Niagara Falls

The presence of a rabid fox on College Avenue in Niagara Falls was confirmed Monday by the Niagara County Department of Health.

County health officials said a homeowner noticed contact between the injured fox and two pet dogs, which have already been vaccinated against rabies. The owner said the dogs will receive precautionary booster shots. The county health department's Nursing Division will determine if the property owner may also have had incidental contact with the rabies virus that would warrant treatment.

Bats, raccoons, skunks and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus, which they can share by direct contact, even before symptoms appear. A rabid animal can be confirmed only by the submission of a laboratory sample. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in the death of the host animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination, according to health department officials.

