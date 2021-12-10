 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rabid bat confirmed at Town of Lockport home
0 comments

Rabid bat confirmed at Town of Lockport home

Support this work for $1 a month

A rabid bat may have had incidental contact with two dogs at a Town of Lockport home, Niagara County Environmental Health Director Paul R. Dicky said Friday.

The dead bat was dropped off at the county Health Department Dec. 3 and shipped to the state Health Department's Wadsworth Laboratory Thursday, Dicky said. Test results confirming the presence of rabies were received Friday.

The bat was found on Greenview Drive. The dogs had been vaccinated for rabies but will receive booster shots as a precaution, Dicky said. The county's Nursing Division is investigating any potential human contacts.

The Health Department said all animal bites or contact with wild animals should be reported to the Environmental Health Division at 716-439-7444.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Step inside the world of a sea turtle with this this turtle cam video

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hochul signals new Covid-19 measures are coming
Local News

Hochul signals new Covid-19 measures are coming

  • Updated

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday at a news conference that she would be making an announcement Friday about "additional steps" to address the latest rise in new cases of Covid-19 and to prepare for a possible new surge connected to the Omicron variant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News