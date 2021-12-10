Rabid bat confirmed at Town of Lockport home

A rabid bat may have had incidental contact with two dogs at a Town of Lockport home, Niagara County Environmental Health Director Paul R. Dicky said Friday.
The dead bat was dropped off at the county Health Department Dec. 3 and shipped to the state Health Department's Wadsworth Laboratory Thursday, Dicky said. Test results confirming the presence of rabies were received Friday.
The bat was found on Greenview Drive. The dogs had been vaccinated for rabies but will receive booster shots as a precaution, Dicky said. The county's Nursing Division is investigating any potential human contacts.
The Health Department said all animal bites or contact with wild animals should be reported to the Environmental Health Division at 716-439-7444.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
