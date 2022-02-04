Quicker parking enforcement boosts Buffalo's snow clearing but side streets a challenge

“It’s a mess,” he said while outside with his granddaughter. “I’m not slamming the plow drivers,” he added. “It is what it is. There’s so many miles of road they gotta do. And they got to keep the main routes open.”

Paulo Soltoski, who was born in Brazil, moved to Buffalo about a month ago with his family for a position as a cardiac surgeon at the Buffalo VA Medical Center.

He said when he left his Tacoma Avenue home at 6 a.m. Friday for work, he could tell a plow had come down his street, but by around 3 p.m., the road was snowed over again. He also showed patience, saying snowplow crews have had a hard time keeping up.

“Early in the morning, it was better,” Soltoski said, shoveling out his driveway. “At that time, it was actually better than it is now. Since then, I think no plow has passed by.”

Several Council members, who were flooded with calls from constituents frustrated over the city’s response to the last snowstorm, said they received fewer calls or none at all.

Niagara Council Member David Rivera said the Brown administration “seems to be on top” of plowing efforts and kept councilors informed on street conditions.