Quicker parking enforcement boosts Buffalo's snow clearing but side streets a challenge

By many accounts, the City of Buffalo did a better job plowing streets from this week’s snowstorm – even with side streets remaining a challenge.
Common Council members reported far fewer complaints from residents than compared to the Jan. 17 storm.
Snowed-in residents are not happy with City Hall's response in the wake of the snow storm that hit late Sunday night and covered Buffalo with a record amount of snow.
Credit quicker parking enforcement, said Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.
The city towed 110 illegally parked cars from Thursday through about 1 p.m. Friday, starting the ticketing and towing quicker than it did during the Jan. 6 and Jan. 17 snowfalls. Widespread criticism of snow removal efforts on side streets during the Jan. 17 storm that dumped nearly 2 feet on most of the region prompted the quicker parking enforcement.
“There’s been improvements, but there’s still work to go," Finn said. "I think (that) would be the best way to describe how we’re seeing parking compliance right now.”
In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said the city has taken a lesson from the last snowfall that dropped some 2 feet on metro Buffalo on Martin Luther King Day. While main roads were mostly kept clear during and after the storm, many residential side streets went untouched by plows for days.
Assuming the light, tapering snow does not pick up again, the clock started late Friday morning on his department’s goal to have every street across the city plowed, at least once, within 24 hours, he said.
Some residents, such as Saranac Avenue resident Joe Guzzetta, were patient, even though he had not seen a snowplow on his street Thursday or Friday by 2:30 p.m.
“It’s a mess,” he said while outside with his granddaughter. “I’m not slamming the plow drivers,” he added. “It is what it is. There’s so many miles of road they gotta do. And they got to keep the main routes open.”
Paulo Soltoski, who was born in Brazil, moved to Buffalo about a month ago with his family for a position as a cardiac surgeon at the Buffalo VA Medical Center.
He said when he left his Tacoma Avenue home at 6 a.m. Friday for work, he could tell a plow had come down his street, but by around 3 p.m., the road was snowed over again. He also showed patience, saying snowplow crews have had a hard time keeping up.
“Early in the morning, it was better,” Soltoski said, shoveling out his driveway. “At that time, it was actually better than it is now. Since then, I think no plow has passed by.”
Several Council members, who were flooded with calls from constituents frustrated over the city’s response to the last snowstorm, said they received fewer calls or none at all.
Niagara Council Member David Rivera said the Brown administration “seems to be on top” of plowing efforts and kept councilors informed on street conditions.
“They have kept us abreast, which is good, because that way we can keep the general public abreast,” Rivera said. “I’ve been able to manage up and down the streets this morning.”
Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman also pointed to better communication from the administration, but he was still getting some calls late Friday morning from constituents about side streets.
"This snow is not going to stop until late tonight, so it's going to be a continual effort of just driving all around mains and secondaries all across the city and continually redoing them," said Michael Finn, the city's commissioner of Public Works.
“I can see that they made more of an effort to get onto the streets, and even pre-storm I saw them on Bailey (Avenue) snow blowing some of the bridges," Bollman said. "I could tell the Mayor’s Impact Team was out doing that. They were removing snow trying to make an effort, but we still have some issues on our side streets, specifically. They really haven’t made it to us just yet,” Bollman said late Friday morning.
But the administration did better communicating with residents through the BuffAlert system, Bollman said. The city sent a message Friday morning saying snowplows had begun to fully transition into side and residential streets.
“It’s a helpful update. At least you know that they’re moving onto the residentials,” Bollman said.
University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said he had not received any complaints from residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. A lot of side streets had not been plowed by then, but the main streets had.