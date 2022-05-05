Question isn't if Erie County will pay $250 million for new Bills stadium, but how

When it comes to Erie County's burden for financing a new Bills stadium, the question isn't whether the county is prepared to pay $250 million.

The question is: How will the county pay it?

Although answers are hard to come by because the county won't be expected to actually borrow the money for the new stadium until 2023, legislators spent more than an hour Thursday asking questions about the financial terms of the deal.

But a few things are already clear, based on a review of the numbers with Budget Director Robert Keating and Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp.

While county administrators expect yearly spending for the new stadium to cost less in future years than if the county had continued with its existing lease terms on Highmark Stadium, the county also expects to pay more than it ever has, on an annual basis, on stadium costs over the next couple of years.

That's because of rising costs associated with the funding formula for the existing stadium and because it is expected that by 2024, the county will be supporting two stadiums: Highmark and the as-yet-unnamed new stadium.

The county expects to sign a one-year lease extension with Pegula Sports & Entertainment so that the Buffalo Bills can continue to play at Highmark Stadium for the 2023 season and then an additional one-year extension for 2024 season. The county's obligation to pay certain stadium operating costs is also tied to the consumer price index, which has been rising.

Meanwhile, the county expects to make debt payments on the new stadium starting in 2024. That debt is expected to cost the county about $9 million a year.

Instead of paying between $10 million and $12 million a year for the stadium, as the county has for nearly a decade, the county estimates its stadium costs would rise to more than $13 million and $18 million, respectively, over the next two years.

But once contractual operating expenses for the old stadium cease in 2025, the county's estimated financial burden on an annual basis would be similar or lower than it is now, based on a financial breakdown provided by the county's Office of Budget and Management.

The county will pay debt service on the existing stadium until 2035. But once the existing stadium is no longer in use, it's likely the county will set aside a lump sum to pay off the remaining debt so it's no longer considered an outstanding liability, Keating said.

Thursday's work session on the stadium deal, the County Legislature's second in two weeks, sets the stage for the Legislature's anticipated approval of the memorandum of understanding summarizing major elements of the deal. In addition to Erie County's $250 million share, New York State plans to put $600 million toward the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium, in addition to annual maintenance costs the state expects to pay.

The Erie County Legislature still has other agreements it must vote on over the coming months before a stadium deal is finalized.

Legislators asked how the county came to settle on a $250 million figure as its share of stadium construction costs. County Attorney Michael Siragusa said that amount was the result of "multiple conversations" but provided no insight on how the public share of costs was decided or divided between the state and county.

Legislators also discussed whether it was prudent for the county to allocate more money from the county's $174.5 million surplus toward the stadium so the county can lower its borrowing costs. County Executive Mark Poloncarz has asked that $75 million be set aside from surplus, but Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo has pushed for the county to earmark $100 million from surplus instead.

Based on a preliminary analysis released by the Comptroller's Office this week, putting down the additional $25 million from surplus cash could save the county a minimum of $42 million over the life of a 30-year loan for the new Bills facility.

Neither the comptroller nor administrators from the county's budget office suggested a problem with putting down more now, but Swanekamp and Keating said that since borrowing for the new stadium is still a year off, the administration would prefer the flexibility of allocating $75 million from the 2022 and waiting until closer to the bond sale to decide whether, and how much, more money could be paid upfront in cash.

By that time, a clearer picture of the economy and the county's financial needs will emerge, they said.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick did caution, however, that with interest rates likely to continue rising, the overall costs of borrowing for a new stadium will grow.

"The sooner that we can put this all together, the sooner we borrow this money, the better," he said.

Several legislators expressed concern about the county's bond rating should more money be put toward the stadium than directed toward fund balance. Legislator Chris Greene also asked about the county considering a shorter borrowing term, as long as the shorter term doesn't raise property tax rates.

Chairwoman April Baskin also pointed out that legislators will want some of the surplus money earmarked toward additional spending in their own districts.

"I really encourage us to think about the fact that we are negotiating the current surplus, and we are negotiating for our own interests as representatives of districts that need investments this year," she said.

Whether additional money is earmarked toward the down payment for the new stadium now, or is directed into the county's savings accounts and pulled out later, should have no impact on the county's bond ratings, budget administrators said.

The rating agencies are unlikely to downgrade the county's bond rating as long as the county is keeping 7% to 8% of the county's general fund budget in unrestricted reserves, Swanekamp said. Currently, the county's reserves stand at around 9%, he said.

Hardwick said he had no recommendation to make to legislators about whether they should spend more now on the stadium or spend more later. Either could be justifiable, and neither decision would cause him major concern about the county's finances.

"In either of these scenarios, I'm not going to sound the alarm bells," he said.

