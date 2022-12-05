Q&A: What the proposed Thruway toll hike discussions will cost you. (Hint: Not less.)

The Covid-19 pandemic cost the State Thruway Authority millions of dollars in lost revenue and the agency's Board of Directors says there is only one place they can get the money they need.

If you drive a vehicle on the Thruway, that would be you.

The authority's Board of Directors voted unanimously on Monday to approve its $2.1 billion budget for 2023 and to begin a year-long process to introduce and receive feedback on its "toll adjustment proposal" that would raise tolls for the first time in 14 years.

The Thruway toll rates for E-ZPass holders would increase by 5% in 2024, and another 5% in 2027 under the current proposal. But for non-E-ZPass holders who pay their tolls by mail, or for E-ZPass holders from outside the state, the toll rate would be much higher.

Thruway officials blame millions in lost toll revenue due to the pandemic, as well as increasing debt pressures and aging infrastructure, for leading to the need to raise tolls on drivers.

"Those lost revenues from Covid are gone forever," said Chairwoman Joanne M. Mahoney. "We're not going to make that up."

She added that while she anticipates a lot of negative feedback from the public, she knows of no other way to raise the revenue needed to cover Thruway expenses without cutting back or postponing needed construction-related improvements, maintenance and repair that would have "severe long-term consequences."

Thruway travel will become more expensive under a rate hike proposal The authority is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 would increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase.

Revenue from the tolls accounts for 90% of all revenue used to support authority operations and maintain its 570-mile roadway network and 816 bridges, according to the authority's financial documents. That includes the mainline Thruway from Buffalo to New York City; the Niagara section that runs from Buffalo to Niagara Falls; and the Erie section that runs from Buffalo to the Pennsylvania line.

Under the proposal shared with board members, the toll hike plan would generate an additional $171.8 million in 2024, and with additional increases through 2027, bring in an estimated total of $304.2 million in additional revenue.

Here are some top questions and answers regarding the toll hike proposal.

Q: How much more will the toll hike really cost me, if it goes through as proposed?

A: It would cost you nothing more in 2023. But toll increases would be put into effect in 2024 and 2027. The amount of the increase then would depend on whether you are an E-ZPass holder.

If you are a New York State E-ZPass holder, you would see the two 5% increases. As one example of the proposed rate change, a 42-mile drive on I-90 from the LeRoy exit 47 to the Williamsville exit 50, would increase from $1.87 currently to $1.96 in 2024 and then $2.06 in 2027.

If you do not have an E-ZPass and pay your toll by mail, which accounts for roughly 16% of traffic on Thruway roads, or if you are an out-of-state E-ZPass holder, toll rates would eventually increase from 5.8 cents per mile for toll-by-mail customers, or 5.1 cents per mile for non-New York E-ZPass holders, to 8.6 cents per mile for both groups by 2027.

That means for a New York resident without an E-ZPass, the cost for driving the full length of the mainline Thruway on cashless toll roads would increase from $6.14 currently to $16.07 in 2024.

Thruway officials said the goal of charging local drivers without E-ZPass 75% more than local E-ZPass holders is to incentivize more drivers to apply for the pass and avoid the higher fees. E-ZPass costs an initial $25 for the tag. Drivers who don’t use E-ZPass are generally less frequent users of toll roads.

The nine-mile Thruway section between Buffalo and Grand Island that is free of charge for all users will remain that way.

Q: Why is the Thruway Authority squeezing drivers for this additional money? What about other government infrastructure aid or stimulus money?

A: As an independent authority that derives the majority of all its revenue from its highway and bridge users, the Thruway Authority does not qualify for additional government support from local, state or federal sources. People who don't use Thruway roads, bridges, rest stops and service stations pay nothing, while those who do bear the brunt of operational costs, spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said.

Q: Would Grand Island residents also be subject to the toll percentage increase?

A: They could be. Grand Island residents would not lose the resident discount program they have, but it's possible that those residents would still see the same percentage increase as everyone else and may go from paying 9 cents a trip now to paying 10 cents a trip later, Givner said.

Q: Has the Thruway Authority done anything to contain costs?

A: Matt Howard, the authority's chief financial officer, said the authority has done its share of belt tightening and has limited operating budget growth to less than 2% a year since 2010. Lost revenue due to the sharp downturn in travel and commuter traffic during the pandemic cannot be regained, and some improvement projects already have been deferred from this year to next year, he said.

"Taking these actions have allowed us to extend the time frame between increases," he said, "but, unfortunately, that can't continue indefinitely."

The authority has identified $470 million worth of projects over the next three years that it doesn't have the money to properly pay for under the current revenue model, he said. Short-term fixes won't supplant the need for long-term solutions.

Q. So is this a done deal then?

A: Not yet. Three public hearings will be held around the state to gather feedback as part of a year-long process before finalizing any toll increases for 2024 and beyond. The public hearings have not yet been scheduled, Givner said, but one will be in the Western New York region. After the public hearings, final recommendations will come before the board for approval.

Bipartisan criticism of the plan has already begun and is expected to continue flowing into the Thruway Authority. But Thruway Authority officials said that even with their proposed rate hikes, New York will remain lower than other turnpikes and toll expressways in nearby states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Delaware.

Mahoney said she expects opposition to the increase, but she hasn't yet heard of any workable, alternative solutions.

"I know we're going to have our work cut out for us in terms of working through this yearlong, transparent process," she said.