Q&A: Margaret Sullivan's 'optimism and trepidation' for journalism

At first, she was a reader. Within a decade, she became the writer – and one of the leading voices in American journalism.

In 2003, when the New York Times unveiled its public editor column, Margaret Sullivan was in the early part of her tenure as executive editor of The Buffalo News. She read The Times column with fascination: The author, Daniel Okrent, and the public editors who succeeded him, had the job of fielding reader inquiries and complaints, deciding which ones merited a public airing, and then interviewing and sometimes criticizing his Times colleagues for their journalistic choices.

“I remember thinking, ‘I think I can do that, and I would love to do it,’ ” Sullivan said this week during a phone conversation. “But it’s not a job that comes up often.”

But a decade later, the job opened and Sullivan felt ready. The Lackawanna native was 12 years into her tenure as executive editor and had worked at The News for three decades. Her son, Alex, was in law school, and daughter Grace was an undergraduate at New York University. The time felt right.

“It seemed like the stars aligned,” said Sullivan, who ultimately won the job, which she held until leaving in 2016 for a role as the Washington Post’s media columnist.

Sullivan, who retired from the Post in August and is teaching at Duke University, has authored a memoir, “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life.” The 272-page book, released on Oct. 18, details her ascent from the helm of The News (she was the first woman to serve as top editor) to an essential voice in journalism during a time when then-candidate-turned-President Donald Trump was challenging the veracity of news organizations — and of the facts themselves.

Here are excerpts of our conversation, edited for space and clarity:

You made a big change relatively deep into your career – the type of change people don’t often make. How did you view that decision?

Sullivan: I was over 50 when I made that change. I wasn’t doing a big job search. I had been editor of the paper for 12 years. My children were of an age where I felt I could do it. I tried my hardest to get it. I campaigned for it, and I was ready. I had been at The News for three decades, and I didn’t know for sure that I was going to leave, but what was I going to do? Do another 10 years as editor and then retire? From a personal and professional point of view, it seemed like I was ready to make a big change.

A lot of people probably expected that you would stay another 10 years.

Sullivan: People thought it was very weird. I remember that Warren Buffett (the then-owner of The News) told (then-Publisher) Stan Lipsey, “She has a better job now.” At least that’s the way Stan told it back to me. And you could make that case: I was running a big newsroom. But I was ready to do some different kinds of growth.

"Newsroom Confidential" makes clear that running a sizable newsroom helped you feel prepared for your role as the Times’ internal critic.

Sullivan: I never felt like I didn't belong. Public editor is a very weird job. People have told me they think it's like internal affairs in a police department, or like being the inspector general of a federal agency. There's this sense of being both an insider and an outsider. I never had a completely comfortable day as public editor of the New York Times. The job is inherently filled with tension, because you're there – in a sense – to evaluate and sometimes criticize the people who are sitting in the same newsroom. But if somebody was going to do it, I felt I was a good candidate.

Where do you feel you had a big impact?

Sullivan: I wrote early on at The New York Times about this practice of quote approval, which had become rampant. Reporters in D.C., particularly, but for both government and business had this practice of being asked – and agreeing – to run direct quotes past handlers prior to using them. I thought that was a bad practice. The Times was considering banning it. I wrote about it, and hope I helped push it in the (proper) direction. There wasn't a complete ban, but there were some new guidelines around it that I thought could be useful. And similarly, trying to discourage the overuse of anonymous sources – it’s about what serves the public best.

You write about a time during your tenure at the Washington Post when you came back to Western New York to interview voters in the state’s “most Republican congressional district.” You met about three dozen voters, including a man from Wisconsin who was in town visiting his girlfriend, and write that he “spun out conspiracy theories” and called the mainstream media “a puppet show.” You called the series of interviews discouraging, and I’m curious whether this was a turning point. Is that when you started to truly see a detachment from reality?

Sullivan: I knew there was this detachment, but when I started to talk to people about their level of trust in the media, I got pretty worried. This was not only because of people who were detached from reality, and thought, for example, that Sandy Hook never happened – that it was a false flag, or all those kinds of really delusional things. Just as troubling were the people who didn't care. They didn't follow the news, didn't care about the news. They were turned off to it and had a very bad impression of journalists. That was extremely troubling.

Reading "Newsroom Confidential" gave me a sense of optimism and trepidation about the field of journalism. After reflecting on your career and writing the book, how are YOU feeling?

Sullivan: I feel a mix of optimism and trepidation. I really worry about local and regional news and journalism, because that's my background, and I care about it deeply. I know that the business model, particularly for newspapers, has been so badly damaged. That’s a huge concern. I see that newsrooms, including at The Buffalo News, are much smaller than they used to be. In order to do journalism well, you need people and you need resources.

That worries me, but at the same time, I see a lot of great work, including on the local and regional front. I'm always so heartened and thrilled to see the work that continues to be done at local newspapers and local broadcast outlets. They still do some really important work, and they deserve to be recognized for that. On the national front, it's a real mixed bag. There's some very inspiring work being done, and there's some regrettable work being done.

Take the question of election denialism, for example. I've seen great pieces in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere about the way this Trump-led movement is sweeping through the GOP ranks and the dire effect that could have in elections to come. At the same time, it's all too common for these election denialists to be given a media platform to talk about a wide range of subjects without the audiences or readership being reminded that, in some cases, they tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election and won't even clearly state that Joe Biden is the duly elected president.

Does the national media operate in a bubble that’s entirely different from local and regional news?

Sullivan: They’re connected. So many of the people who are at the national outlets have come from local and regional outlets, and there are a lot of practices they have in common. When I went from three decades at The Buffalo News to the New York Times, I still felt I was in a recognizable situation. I still understood the way they operated. Now, it's true they had bureaus all over the world, and a newsroom that was probably 10 times bigger, but it still made sense to me. It’s not that separate.

The difference we've seen develop is a financial and business perspective: There are the haves and have nots of journalism. The haves are those like the New York Times and some others who have figured out a way to be successful financially in this new digital environment.

Part of that is they have a global audience. Local news doesn't have that. They have a local constituency, and the model is more difficult to make successful. They have more challenges and a built-in disadvantage. But they do have a built-in advantage too: The American public trusts local news more than they trust the big national outlets.