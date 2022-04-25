Q&A: Four questions for Kathy Hochul

It's been a turbulent few weeks for Gov. Kathy Hochul. Her hand-picked lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned after his arrest on federal fraud and bribery charges. Her state budget was late, and it included a controversial $600 million in state funding for construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Hochul addressed those issues in a brief phone interview Thursday evening with Buffalo News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski. Here are edited excerpts from that interview.

Q: How much do you think the Brian Benjamin arrest and resignation have affected your campaign?

A: It has not affected the campaign. Governmentally, it had an effect. We now have to spend time vetting, identifying a replacement and figuring out how the process works out. So that's more on the government side. I'd rather not be in that position, but campaign-wise it has no effect because we're just hitting the ground running hard.

Q: What are you going to do, though, if you go to a diner – which is something you love to do – and a voter says: "You know, I've been thinking about it and I just don't know how you could have made that decision about Brian Benjamin." How do you explain that to a voter?

A: I will address that by saying: 'We made the best decision we could at the time with the information we had. If I had access to the same amount of information then, I would have gone in a different direction. And it was enormously disappointing to me, the outcome."

The same day, and within minutes of me learning about that dynamic, we also learned about 10 people being shot on the Brooklyn subway. So I had to quickly adapt and compartmentalize the one issue and get over to Brooklyn. The mayor (Eric Adams) had Covid, so I knew he would not be able to be there in person. I talked to him on the phone and said: "We show up and then we take the subway later at night to go to the hospital so we show the subway is safe."

Q: Your opponents are making a big deal of the Buffalo Bills stadium deal. Do you think that will hurt you politically downstate?

A: There's so many ways that this has been mischaracterized. And, you know, I understand why people misrepresent things in a campaign, or exaggerate, but this was a regional priority for part of the state, where everyone knows the Bills are an enormous part of Western New York's identity. It was important to the (local) legislators as well ... This is a regional priority, just like we have regional priorities on Long Island. No one in Western New York is going to benefit from, you know, millions and millions of dollars being spent on the Long Island Railroad and adding capacity to train stations or East Side access or Penn Station or what we do in the Adirondacks with respect to building up for the World University Games.

So I'll be able to explain to people that this is what we do all over the state. Imagine losing Broadway in New York City. We could not afford to lose the Buffalo Bills.

Q: I've gotten the sense talking to people the last couple of days that the vast majority of voters are not yet engaged in this campaign ... Do you think that's pretty much true?

A: Yeah, probably people are not paying attention. They're getting to know a new governor. And that's why in the early polls, I had no name recognition ... But that has changed dramatically. You know, people want to support the first female governor of New York. I hear that all the time, not just from moms. I hear from fathers who want a picture taken so they could show their teenage daughter that they can be whatever they want to be. So they will start paying attention. And the beauty is I will no longer be locked in Albany, working on a budget which we're very proud of. Now I'll go out and talk about it in every corner of the state.

