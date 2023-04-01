The University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions on Saturday launched its eighth annual Step Challenge, which runs through the month of April and is open to all in the region.

“The goal is to accumulate a minimum of 150 minutes per week in moderate intensity activities, which, for example, could be achieved by brisk walking for a half-hour five days a week, or walking for 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes in the evening,” said Michael LaMonte, UB research professor of epidemiology and environmental health.

Walking led to climbing, stretching, better eating – and 113 fewer pounds Michael May drove a delivery truck for many years before he landed a job 4½ years ago delivering the mail on the University at Buffalo South campus. “Before that, I was doing a lot of sitting,” said May, who at 5-foot-10 weighed 282 pounds at the time. “People would bring doughnuts in to work all the time. The weight

LaMonte’s research has helped inform the federal physical activity guidelines for older adults.

About 2,000 people participated in the challenge last year, citing reasons that included the desire to feel feel better physically and connect with others.

It's free. Participants can enter to win gift cards, mini-massagers and headsets. Learn more about the challenge, how to track your steps and how to sign up at the 2023 Step Challenge tab at publichealth.buffalo.edu.