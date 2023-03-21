The 17th annual Dyngus Day Buffalo Festival, a Polish celebration to mark of the end of Lent on Easter Monday, April 10, will feature a pair of notable returns, festival co-founder Eddy Dobosiewicz announced.

For the first time since 2019, the Pussy Willow Pass Shuttle will be back to carry festival-goers between official festival venues and the parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive and proceeds west along Broadway to Fillmore Avenue.

Celebrating on Buffalo's East Side after an absence of more than 30 years will be the Chopin Singing Society, who held their original Dyngus Day party there in 1961. Details of an appearance in conjunction with St. Stanislaus Parish will be announced.

Headlining entertainment will be Grammy winner Jimmy Stuhr with Polka Hall of Famer Johnny Karas and Chris Caffery of Trans Siberian Orchestra, performing from 7 to 10 p.m. in Pussy Willow Park, 111 Memorial Drive. Dozens of other bands, along with local and visiting folk dance troupes, will be featured at various locations.

Pussy Willow Passes, which provide free admission to all official venues, are $15 at all Tops Markets. For more information, including applications to take part in the parade, visit dyngusday.com.