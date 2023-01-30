PUSH makes seamless changing of the guard with new director

PUSH Buffalo didn't have to look far for its next executive director.

Dawn Wells-Clyburn, 49, stepped out from behind the scenes earlier this month to begin her new job as the successor to Rahwa Ghirmatzion, who led the organization for the past five years.

Wells-Clyburn first became involved with the nonprofit housing, environmental justice and workforce development organization as a volunteer a dozen years ago. The native Buffalonian joined the staff nine years ago as a part-time accountant before moving up to director of finance and administration and, for the past five years, deputy director of administration.

"My heat and soul bleeds community, and working for PUSH spoke to everything I wanted to do," said Wells-Clyburn, who jokingly called herself a PUSH "fan girl."

"Dawn Wells-Clyburn knows PUSH Buffalo from top to bottom," board member Carl Nightingale said. ""We look forward to the chance to work with her as she puts her own stamp on one of the most difficult jobs in our city, and one that comes with so much promise."

PUSH, which stands for People United For Sustainable Housing, was cofounded on the West Side in 2005 by Aaron Bartley, the first executive director, and Eric Walker. The multiracial organization's focus on affordable and sustainable housing later extended to combatting climate change because of its disproportionate impact on poor and working class communities, including people of color, Wells-Clyburn said.

PUSH has an annual budget of $4 million and about 40 on staff, which largely fluctuates based on the number of workers who find jobs through its Hiring Hall in green energy construction jobs. PUSH's climate justice work, which includes home weatherization, has expanded the organization's footprint to other parts of Buffalo and Erie County.

The organization has also become adept at working with various government and non-government partners for the often complex financing required for affordable housing projects.

But PUSH, which, as an activist organization in its early years, often led protests in the streets in an attempt to apply pressure on people in the suites, has found itself targeted for a unionizing effort.

A contract with workers seeking to start a union is now close to being finalized, with management on board, Wells-Clyburn said.

"As soon as this was brought to the table, we voluntarily recognized the union and have been actively involved to make sure those negotiations move forward," she said. "I am in support of any efforts for workers to feel empowered, and in a way that is rooted in respectful and honest dialogue, and rooted in principled and transformative debate."

Big projects ahead

Major projects that began under Ghirmatzion's leadership are continuing to move forward.

PUSH's West Side Homes project, which broke ground in April and is expected to be completed this year, will provide 49 units across 14 sites. That includes 16 "supportive housing" apartments for people suffering from chronic mental health issues, substance abuse or facing homelessness. BestSelf Behavioral Health will provide case management services.

The all-electric energy project will also meet New York State's climate goal standards as a zero emission building.

"It will be one of the most sustainable and affordable housing projects in the state," Wells-Clyburn said.

A groundbreaking is expected this spring for PUSH's Sustainable Workforce Training Center, where people will be able to learn skills in the green energy field.

Wells-Clyburn also hopes the training center, to be located on Hampshire Street, will be a catalyst for an area that's seen little investment in years.

"That particular area has been riddled with blight and substance abuse, and we hope this will help reinvigorate the surrounding community and provide real, meaningful job opportunities," she said.

A new homeownership program is due to start in 2024, a first for PUSH, which, until now, has focused on rental housing.

The organization is also looking at cooperative home ownership models, Wells-Clyburn said.

"We are being creative as we look at what that next version of PUSH may look like," she said.

Wells-Clyburn said other goals for the organization are to increase membership and community engagement and to double down on pressing elected officials to implement public policy that pushes their climate agenda.

PUSH worked with state leaders to pass the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in July 2019, which the group calls "the most progressive climate legislation passed by any state government in the country." It calls for 100% zero-emissions energy by 2040.

Promise made, promise kept

Ghirmatzion, an emigre from Eritria whose tenure included leading PUSH through the pandemic, fulfilled her promise to leave the job after five years. She believes nonprofit leaders, like many government leaders, stay in their jobs too long, holding back new ideas and new approaches.

"There are a lot of people in this city that have really good ideas and know how to implement them," Ghirmatzion said in a January 2021 interview, anticipating her departure. "There needs to be a changing of the guard in order for that to really take hold ... If I've done what I was supposed to do, then I'll go on to bigger and better things, too."

Wells-Clyburn praised Ghirmatzion's "deep love rooted in true justice." Board President Jim Anderson praised Ghirmatzion's "steadfast leadership" at PUSH.

"Rahwa guided this organization through significant growth, enabling both staff and membership to continue to build power and equity in our community for years to come," he said.