Push for $17,000 raise for new deputy county executive yields questions, hypocrisy accusations

The deputy budget director for Erie County came before the County Legislature last week to request a $16,952 raise for new Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera, who has been in the position about a month.

Mark Cornell said all other non-elected county employees get the benefit of past years of service in Erie County government when they are promoted. Chimera, he said, was a county legislator for two years and deserved to be credited for that time. That would elevate her pay from $143,963 to $160,915.

"Generally speaking, this is more of a fairness issue in that all other county employees would get the benefit of time served," he said.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo was ready for that argument, responding: "I love that you brought up the fairness issue."

He pointed out that when former Legislator Lynne Dixon joined the Comptroller's Office in 2020, then Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw wanted to credit Dixon with a higher pay grade because she had served as a county legislator for a decade.

Give back your raise: Former Poloncarz rival Lynne Dixon sees her pay cut An argument over Lynne Dixon's salary has led to a lawsuit meant to determine how much control Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has over the spending of other independently elected county officials.

Not only was that request denied by the administration, forcing Dixon to start at the lowest step on the wage scale, but the administration docked her pay for the months when they said she received a higher salary than she should.

"Was that fair?" Lorigo asked.

County officials contend the two situations aren't the same.

Legislators are considered part-time, independently elected officials. If they later join county government as full-time employees, they are not automatically entitled to count their Legislature experience toward their county service and get higher pay for seniority, the way other non-elected county employees are, they said.

Dixon needed Legislature approval to start higher up on the wage scale and didn't get it, said administration spokesman Peter Anderson.

'Hypocrisy' accusation

Republican-supported legislators said a partisan, double standard exists because Dixon had run against Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz in 2019. Then after losing her campaign, went to work for Mychajliw, Poloncarz's longtime political nemesis.

"The hypocrisy stands out more than anything," Lorigo said. "And while I have historically supported independently elected officials having the right to do what they wish with their particular budget lines, I don’t agree with one for one county legislator and none for another."

When Dixon first became the associate deputy comptroller for communications and community relations, Personnel Commissioner Timothy R. Hogues initially approved Mychajliw's request for a higher level of pay for her. Then in June, he said Dixon wrongly received a raise.

Mychajliw initially hired Dixon as secretary to his office at the start of the 2020, a job that paid $50,157. He proposed an office restructuring that would have raised her pay to roughly $90,000, but the County Legislature blocked that move. Mychajliw then moved Dixon into an existing budgeted position that raised her salary to $63,569.

Mychajliw said he wanted to recognize her 10 years of service as a county legislator and placed her at a higher pay step for the job. At that time, Hogues spoke with officials in the Comptroller's Office and approved the salary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But in late May, Hogues told Dixon that was an error and she should have started at a lower seniority step. That dropped her salary to $52,058.

Mychajliw said he tried to get the Democratic-controlled County Legislature to approve a higher level of pay for her, the way the Poloncarz administration is trying to secure on for Chimera now.

"It just died a slow death in committee," he recalled.

The Personnel Department then began garnishing Dixon's wages for what it considered an overpayment of $5,413.

Comptroller loses lawsuit against Poloncarz over Lynne Dixon's pay Stefan Mychajliw lost his legal fight to pay one of his politically appointed staffers more than what the Erie County Personnel Department deemed she's allowed to earn.

Mychajliw sued, saying that the Poloncarz administration had no right to interfere in the setting of salaries in the office of an independently elected official. But a State Supreme Court justice denied Mychajliw's petition, saying Mychajliw's effort to pay Dixon more would expand the authority of elected officials beyond what the law allows.

Poloncarz eventually agreed that in the 2021 budget, Dixon would be granted a raise to $73,129. Due to a retirement, Dixon eventually was promoted to a new job title of associate deputy comptroller, a position that came with an $88,100 salary.

Legislature to decide

The County Legislature now plays a key role in whether Chimera gets her raise. The Democrats hold a two-vote majority in the Legislature. Chimera was a member of their majority caucus.

Originally, legislators thought they were voting on a $25,952 raise for Chimera because her new proposed salary was listed as $169,952 in the resolution. However, The Buffalo News noticed a discrepancy in what her reported pay was expected to be when she was first appointed, and what was brought before the Legislature.

Cornell later said he misread the salary scale when creating the Legislature resolution and that the original figure reported by The Buffalo News in October was correct.

It is not uncommon for former legislators who land county government jobs to start low on the seniority scale but it's not a consistent practice.

Former Democratic Deputy County Executive Maria Whyte, for instance, did not receive credit for her past County Legislature service when she joined the administration in 2012. But when former Democratic County Legislator Kathy Konst started as commissioner of the Department of Environment and Planning in 2009, she did.

Anderson said the administration believes Whyte should have been credited for her prior service. He also said the administration "would support variable minimums for any legislators, from any party, who seek to get years of service credited in the future."

Democratic Erie County Legislator John Gilmour said last week that Chimera deserves a raise due to the nature of the position and her prior service. He said her position is the second-highest job in county government and noted that some rank-and-file police officers and jail deputies receive $200,000 after overtime.

Democratic Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, who served in the Legislature when Dixon's salary request was first made, said he had no opinion on the matter.

However, in light of the concerns raised about the request, Finance Committee Chairman Timothy Meyers, who also serves as the Legislature's Democratic majority leader, said Thursday that he would leave the item tabled in committee for now.

This story was corrected to reflect the proposed pay for Chimera is $160,915, not $169,915. The county budget office initially provided the incorrect information.