PUSH Buffalo on the mend after being hacked

The Facebook page for People United for Sustainable Housing, better known as PUSH Buffalo, is back under the nonprofit's control after being hacked last week.

The group says the hacking, which began April 22 and ended the following day, was done by a disgruntled former employee fired earlier in the year, and possibly others.

The hacked site was plastered with messages critical of the nonprofit organization and two of its staff members. It was coordinated with a new website launched to attack PUSH with additional accusations of a "toxic workplace," and to cast doubt on the 16-year-old organization's accomplishments.

"This isn't the first time we've experienced negative attacks on who we are and what we do," said Rahwa Ghirmatzion, PUSH's executive director. "There is a way to have deeper conversations and not hide behind social media."

Ghirmatzion reaffirmed the West Side organization's commitment to advance racial, economic and environmental justice.

That the attack came from the political left was not a surprise, Ghirmatzion said.

"We're not surprised because the left oftentimes eats its own," she said. "Are we perfect? Absolutely not, but we are doing the best we can."