The Buffalo Zoo made an adorable announcement Thursday: Four lion cubs were born a few days ago and all of them and their mom, Lusaka, are doing well.

It's believed there are two males and two females.

Lusaka gave birth to three of the cubs on the evening of June 2 and the fourth one early on the morning of June 3 as the zoo's animal care team kept a close eye on them.

"All cubs are nursing well and are currently showing all signs of good health," the zoo said in an emailed release.

The cubs are the offspring of Lusaka and Tiberius – and their third litter. Lusaka gave birth to three cubs in 2016 and a pair in 2021. The 2016 cubs, Asha, Amirah and Roary, have all gone to other zoos. The 2021 cubs, Zahra and Khari, remain at the Buffalo Zoo.

You won't be able to see the newest arrivals for a little while yet, zoo officials said.

They will remain "behind the scenes" with their mom until they are ready to be introduced to the rest of the pride.

The zoo said it would be posting more photos, videos and updates.