Purple Stride: A walk to remember and honor a dad lost to pancreatic cancer

Aric Schorr set sights in high school on getting an engineering degree at Rochester Institute of Technology and becoming a Navy pilot. Then he failed his vision test.

Determined, he planned surgery that would improve his eyesight. Complications arose. More procedures were needed and in the months that followed, it became clear that his vision couldn’t sufficiently be corrected.

The setback came with greater significance that summer of 2009 because his father, Joel, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and Schorr became one of his primary caregivers. The popular Rochester region psychologist and college professor, whose practice included work with children and prison inmates, died April 25, 2010, on Schorr’s 24th birthday. He was 63.

“Even though the vision challenge derailed my career intent, it gave me that entire last year while he was sick to spend really significant, quality time with him,” Schorr said. “Looking back, that was a huge blessing in disguise.”

Schorr still joined the Navy, as an engineer, discovered the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network during his service in Washington, D.C., and turned the nonprofit organization’s annual Purple Stride fundraiser into a family reunion in the nation’s capital.

He continued his PanCAN involvement after moving to the Buffalo region six years. On April 30, he and his loved ones will participate in one of 60 Purple Stride walks across the country. Team Papa Schorr will be among those that set out from Buffalo RiverWorks after an opening ceremony at 9 a.m.

To donate, register or for more details, visit pancan.org.

Schorr has spent the half-dozen years since his father’s death as a staff project engineer at Moog Inc., outside East Aurora. He continues to support PanCAN because so much work remains.

“When my dad was diagnosed, I took a look online and saw less than 5% make it past five years,” Schorr recalled this week. “It was like, wow, this is a death sentence. And it was just absolutely devastating. “We're now above 10%. That’s still terrible, but it's trending in the right direction, and I believe it’s because of the things that the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network has been doing.

PanCAN supports pancreatic cancer awareness and research, including at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. It connects patients and families with support, sound information and clinical trials that provide the best opportunity for successful treatment.

The road is hard. An estimated 62,210 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and more than 49,830 will die from the disease. It has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers and is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. after lung and colon cancer.

Purple Stride helps Schorr, the second youngest of four brothers, honor his father. It also underlines the untenable role pancreatic cancer already has played in the family.

Schorr never got so see his grandmother, Elvira Schorr, who died of the disease in her early 60s before he was born.

“I still struggle with the things that happened during my father’s last month,” said Schorr, who married a decade ago and has three children. “He wasn't able to be there for our wedding. He wasn't able to be a grandfather for my kids …

“He aged 30 years in 10 months and that was really tough to watch. He still worked through most of that time, shouldered everything inside himself incredibly well and, in some cases, was more of a caretaker for us. He didn't stop fighting, but he knew what his odds were, and did the best to make sure we were all going to be OK.

“I wouldn't trade that time for anything.”

