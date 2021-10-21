Public will have the chance to be heard on any Bills stadium lease agreement

Before the next Bills stadium lease agreement gets a vote from the Erie County Legislature, the public will have the chance to weigh in on it.

Legislators unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday that would allow for a 30-day public comment period prior to a vote on a stadium lease agreement. Once the lease agreement documents are submitted to the Legislature, the governing body will convene three public hearings at each of SUNY Erie's three community college campuses. All hearings would be held after 6 p.m.

The adopted resolution is meant to prevent the county administration from submitting lease agreement documents at the last minute and seeking Legislature approval the same day without any public input, which is what occurred the last time around.

The Republican-supported minority caucus had sought a 90-day public comment period and a requirement that all public hearings be completed 10 days prior to any Legislature vote on the matter.

The Democratic majority amended the resolution to reduce the public comment period to 30 days and to require public hearings to be held in the evenings. They eliminated language requiring hearings to be completed 10 days before the final Legislature vote.