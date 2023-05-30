New York State voters last year approved a $4.2 billion bond act focused on safeguarding the environment.

Now, it's time to start deciding how to put the funding to use.

The state kicked off that process on Tuesday at the University at Buffalo's North Campus, with the first of a series of "listening tour" sessions that will be held around the state. State officials outlined the environmental bond act's objectives and welcomed feedback on what types of projects ought to be funded.

The bond act focuses on four major categories: restoration and flood risk reduction; water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; open space land conservation and recreation; and climate change mitigation.

"We're going to strengthen critical infrastructure, protect our communities from these storms and the severe flooding," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "We're already building a strong track record for getting these projects under way and funded, including right here in the Buffalo region."

Hochul predicted the bond act will have an impact on Western New York through "countless projects."

"We're going to be jump-starting a whole new level of collaboration with the people on the ground, elected leaders, our advocates and people who are involved in the science of this," she said. "We're going to avert future disasters, but also we need to protect vulnerable populations."

At least 35% of the bond act's funding will be directed toward disadvantaged communities.

"These are the communities that have been subjected to the most pollution over time," said Jessica Ottney Mahar, the Nature Conservancy's New York director of policy and strategy. "They're ready – they're ready for less asthma, they're ready for less heart disease. They're ready for less pollution."

Mahar said the environmental bond act will build on allocations in the latest state budget, including $400 million for environmental protection fund and $500 million for clean water infrastructure.

Hochul said the environmental bond act is expected to create 84,000 jobs that will include labor provisions.

"You don't have to choose between environmental preservation and economic prosperity. They're intertwined, they're not inconsistent," she said.

The "listening tour" sessions are designed to provide more information to the public and potential funding applicants.

Michelle Lockett, community engagement director for Niagara River Greenway, said her "eyes lit up" when she heard open space planning mentioned as part of the environmental bond act. She is co-chair of Grand Island's open space planning committee.

"I am interested in learning how we can get some funding to help develop the plan and also implement it," Lockett said.

An open space plan sets a vision for determining which land in a municipality should be devoted to recreation, development and preservation.

"Grand Island's got a lot of green space," Lockett said. "We want to preserve and protect that. But there's also people who want to obviously bring more development in. So we're trying to find a nice balance. Having a plan to do that is a way to go."

Suzanne Schafer, a retired nurse who lives in Kenmore, attended Tuesday's session to learn more about the bond act.

"I'm just an average taxpayer," Schafer said. "When they do a project, I like to see the results of the project. They can say they're going to throw a lot, a lot of money to a particular project, but what's the outcome?"

A total of 10 listening sessions, including two in a virtual format, are scheduled through late August.

"We're working on getting the money out the door as soon as possible," Hochul said. "Everybody knows how impatient I am."