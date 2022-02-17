 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public update on Tonawanda Coke soil study expected Feb. 24
LOCAL TONAWANDA COKE GEE (copy) (copy)

An aerial view of the three smokestacks at the former Tonawanda Coke plant that were imploded in June 2021.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Members of the Tonawanda Coke Soil Study team will share their latest findings Feb. 24 during a virtual public meeting.

A federal judge ordered Tonawanda Coke to pay $711,000 to fund the study after the company was convicted of violating environmental regulations. The study investigated levels of soil contamination around the former plant on River Road and whether the pollutants could have come from that operation.

Scientists from the University at Buffalo and SUNY Fredonia, led by UB distinguished chemistry professor Joseph Gardella Jr., have conducted the research and completed their analysis.

A community group and some local leaders have criticized UB for pursuing the soil study without their input while the university has said it followed the judge's guidance.

This latest update will provide further information on what chemicals are in the surrounding soil, the extent of any pollution and whether these pollutants originated at the Tonawanda Coke site. 

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 24. To register, visit: buffalo.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvce2hpjstG9Sl_GsP6F5Zq0S_P39VQn2V

Anyone with questions for Gardella can email: tcsoilstudyquestions@gmail.com.

