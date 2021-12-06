Public speakers advocate for downtown Bills stadium

Of the 30 speakers who participated in the Erie County Legislature's first public hearing Monday regarding the Bills stadium lease negotiations, most had one demand: Bring the Bills stadium to downtown Buffalo.
Roughly two thirds of the speakers asked its government leaders to repair the "failure of urban planning" that led to the Bills stadium being built in Orchard Park. Many advocated that the stadium not only be downtown, but have a roof so that it can be used as a multipurpose facility year round.
The three sides agree on two major points: A new venue needs to be built to replace 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, and both the Bills and the government need to help pay for it. But the sticking points are complicated.
Some said the stadium is no great economic boon for Orchard Park, but it could be a game changer for Buffalo, one of the few Rust Belt cities with no downtown stadium. Similar comments were echoed at a stadium hearing held by the Buffalo Common Council.
"We want to put our city on the map," speaker Mary Harris said.
Several speakers said they would be willing to bear a higher tax burden if it meant that the City of Buffalo could benefit directly from the stadium being built downtown. They also downplayed issues related to tailgating access by saying that there is plenty of area parking and that more could be developed if everyone made the downtown stadium a priority.
"It probably does not make sense to do renovations when you are talking about a new stadium that could last more than double the life of a renovation," Poloncarz said.
Other speakers said there should be a community benefit agreement that ensures that the deal requires the Pegulas and Bills to give back to the city and region, not just make money off of taxpayers.
And still others said they didn't believe a new stadium was necessary at all, and that it would be best for the current stadium to simply be renovated, instead of laying the burden on taxpayers, though that prospect seems highly unlikely.
Some couched their new stadium opposition as opposition to helping the wealthy Pegula family line their own pockets when there are other greater community needs.
"We don't need an expensive vanity project," speaker Lynda Schneekloth said.
Though more than 70 people signed up to speak, fewer than half actually made remarks during the videoconference meeting. Monday's public hearing was the first of three public hearings being convened by the Erie County Legislature.
Legislators unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday that would allow for a 30-day public comment period prior to a vote on a stadium lease agreement.
Additional public hearings via videoconference are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.
While the County Legislature convened the public hearings in hopes that the feedback will be considered by the county executive and state and Bills officials at the negotiating table, there is no obligation by County Executive Mark Poloncarz or the other negotiators to do so.
Poloncarz has previously stated that while no final decision has been made on a location, the city has no say in the matter since they aren't contributing any money to the lease deal.
County legislators aren't at the negotiating table, but will have an up or down vote on the draft stadium lease agreement.
