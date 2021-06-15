Public sessions set on 1,000-acre solar project at Somerset power plant

The company planning a solar power project on the property of a closed coal-burning power plant in Somerset will hold two public information sessions Wednesday.

AES Corp. plans open houses from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the Barker Fire Company hall, 1660 Quaker Road.

Senior development manager Michael Farrell said AES wants to install about 1,000 acres of solar panels on both sides of Lake Road, which is Route 18. The land would be leased.

The solar project would generate between 140 and 200 megawatts of electricity, Farrell said. Postcards announcing the open houses were sent to about 750 residents who live within a mile of the proposed site.

Farrell said AES probably won't submit a formal application to the state until late this year, with hopes of starting work by late 2022 and completing it by late 2023. Farrell said AES is interested in a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal, but at present both Somerset and Niagara County bar such arrangements.

