 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public sessions set on 1,000-acre solar project at Somerset power plant
0 comments

Public sessions set on 1,000-acre solar project at Somerset power plant

Support this work for $1 a month
AES plant FINANCIAL AES PLANT LEWIS

The Somerset Operating Co. power plant was originally built by New York State Electric & Gas Corp. in 1979.

 News file photo

The company planning a solar power project on the property of a closed coal-burning power plant in Somerset will hold two public information sessions Wednesday.

AES Corp. plans open houses from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the Barker Fire Company hall, 1660 Quaker Road.

Senior development manager Michael Farrell said AES wants to install about 1,000 acres of solar panels on both sides of Lake Road, which is Route 18. The land would be leased.

The solar project would generate between 140 and 200 megawatts of electricity, Farrell said. Postcards announcing the open houses were sent to about 750 residents who live within a mile of the proposed site.

Farrell said AES probably won't submit a formal application to the state until late this year, with hopes of starting work by late 2022 and completing it by late 2023. Farrell said AES is interested in a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal, but at present both Somerset and Niagara County bar such arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a hippo crush a watermelon whole

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News