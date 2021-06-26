Public participation a big part of new exhibit at Albright-Knox Northland

"We can see virtuosic artists, we can see people who draw photorealism, and a lot of people would be like, 'Well, I can't do that,' " Ott said. "But they can make scribbles, they can make dots, they can make lines, and they can feel that this is part of their creative core. And that's part of something that the Albright-Knox values in them, not just in this artist."

There are tables and art kits front and center for visitors to create their own art, and on the other side of a traditional exhibit of Tullet's work, guests can also watch a group of six local artists-in-residence work on their creations.

"As an artist it can be isolating," said Tricia Butski, a Niagara Falls native. "I’m not used to being on display when I’m working – but a lot of people ask about my process, and I always say I wish I could just show you the process because it’s a lot more difficult to explain. It’s nice that people will see our work evolve over time."

The Buffalo artists – Julia Bottoms, Max Collins, Fotini Galanes, Rachel Shelton, Phyllis Thompson and Butski – will create works of 10 by 15 feet on polytab.

Two groups of three artists will work throughout the summer on a mural that will be placed at 714 Northland Ave.