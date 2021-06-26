Public participation a big part of new exhibit at Albright-Knox Northland

Paint a red dot. Paint a blue dot. Paint a yellow circle around one of the dots.
That's how renowned artist and children's book author Hervé Tullet creates his art, and he and the Albright-Knox Northland want you to do the same thing.
The largest exhibition of the Frenchman's work, "Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color," opened Saturday at the Albright-Knox Northland, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's venue located in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.
"The first thing the public will see is the work that they've created based on what the artist makes," said Aaron Ott, curator of public art at the Albright-Knox, as he pointed to five wide strips hanging from the gallery's 24-foot-tall ceiling, each bursting with colorful dots and circles.
Ott called the display, which was created by 200 volunteers during an Albright-Knox event at Bidwell Park earlier this month, "a joyous chaos bomb."
"The public used the same methods that you find in Hervé’s work," said Ott, co-curator of the exhibit with Public Art Project Coordinator Eric Jones. "Looking at this gorgeous work, produced by the public, it doesn’t look like the directions were: Make a dot, make another dot, circle that dot. These are the ways that we build creative culture, simple shapes and color."
Walk into the multidimensional, participatory exhibit and you'll see that community work hung from the rafters, right alongside the artist's own work, which is distinguished by simple lines, basic shapes and primary colors.
"We can see virtuosic artists, we can see people who draw photorealism, and a lot of people would be like, 'Well, I can't do that,' " Ott said. "But they can make scribbles, they can make dots, they can make lines, and they can feel that this is part of their creative core. And that's part of something that the Albright-Knox values in them, not just in this artist."
Support Local Journalism
There are tables and art kits front and center for visitors to create their own art, and on the other side of a traditional exhibit of Tullet's work, guests can also watch a group of six local artists-in-residence work on their creations.
"As an artist it can be isolating," said Tricia Butski, a Niagara Falls native. "I’m not used to being on display when I’m working – but a lot of people ask about my process, and I always say I wish I could just show you the process because it’s a lot more difficult to explain. It’s nice that people will see our work evolve over time."
The Buffalo artists – Julia Bottoms, Max Collins, Fotini Galanes, Rachel Shelton, Phyllis Thompson and Butski – will create works of 10 by 15 feet on polytab.
Two groups of three artists will work throughout the summer on a mural that will be placed at 714 Northland Ave.
Part of Saturday's opening included a beam-signing ceremony for one of the final pieces of steel that will be placed on the Gundlach Building, which is part of the $168 million expansion of the Albright-Knox's Elmwood Avenue site which will reopen in 2022 as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.
AKG stands for the museum's major donors: John J. Albright, Seymour H. Knox Jr. and Jeffrey E. Gundlach.
Albright-Knox Board President Alice Jacobs said construction is on schedule and the AKG Art Museum is expected to open next fall. Jacobs said the museum was fortunate to avoid major delays during the pandemic because at the time of the Covid-19 outbreak, the work being done was by single workers digging with excavators, who were able to resume work fairly quickly.
The public will be able to sign the beam, adorned with "AKG Buffalo," through this weekend.
The exhibit runs through Sept. 12.
While pre-pandemic plans were to have Tullet as part of the residency, he is in France. Ott said the museum is "cautiously hopeful" the artist will be able to be at the exhibit's closing celebration.