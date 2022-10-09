Public input sought for memorial to May 14 victims

Since the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., the One Orlando Collective Initiative has accumulated and preserved almost 5,000 artifacts and memorials from the attack that killed 49 people.

In New York City, there's the 9/11 Memorial Museum, a permanent collection of more than 70,000 artifacts, including material evidence, first-person testimony and historical records from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States.

Now the Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library want to start a similar initiative. The organizations are asking for community input on a plan to collect and preserve experiences, mementos and oral histories related to the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

The purpose is to create a historical record, a repository of information from the racially motivated attack in Buffalo for generations to come, organizers said.

“This community collaboration will help Buffalo forever honor the lives and stories of the 10 victims who lost their lives and of those who suffered injuries that day, and of Buffalo’s continued response to the tragedy,” said Brian Hayden, museum director of communications and community engagement, in an email announcing the event.

A public information session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., to share details about the May 14 Community Collecting Initiative. A subsequent Zoom informational session will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://tinyurl.com/ZoomBfloMtg.

At the meetings, the museum and library hope to engage the community in a conversation about preserving and documenting mementos and stories related to the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, including memorials left in the front of the supermarket.

The initiative is contingent upon community feedback and approval, organizers said.

The shooting on Buffalo’s East Side killed 10 Blacks and injured three other individuals. Payton Gendron of Conklin in Broome County was arrested outside the market when he surrendered to Buffalo police moments after the slayings. Gendron, who turned 19 a month after the shooting, faces murder, weapons and domestic terrorism charges. He also faces federal hate crime charges that could result in the death penalty if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

The targeted grocery store is the main supermarket serving the predominantly Black Jefferson Avenue neighborhood.

There have been memorials and tributes since the massacre that killed Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackneil, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrision, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

At a memorial service one week after the murderous rampage, a spontaneously created lawn memorial outside the grocery store consisted of a small sea of flowers, pictures and cutout doves bearing the names of each of the 10 people killed.

The two-month anniversary of the mass shooting featured the dedication of the renovated store that included a “water wall” memorial to the left of the main entrance inside the building. And a poem by Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth is displayed at the memorial water wall.

Mayor Byron W. Brown has said plans will be made for a large memorial that would pay tribute to the Buffalo 10.