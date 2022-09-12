Public input sought for 'Build Back Bailey' project

City of Buffalo officials want to hear from Bailey Avenue residents and others over the Build Back Bailey streetscape improvement project.

The city and Buffalo Sewer Authority are planning improvements to Bailey Avenue between Winspear and Kensington avenues. The first phase includes Bailey Avenue from Winspear to Dartmouth avenues. The second phase runs from Dartmouth to Kensington Avenue.

The cost of the project is between $6 million and $7 million, according to University Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, whose district includes that stretch of Bailey.

Public feedback on the project is important, he said.

"Bailey Avenue hasn't been touched in about 20 years. People feel like they've been neglected, so this is the time to get your input in," Wyatt said.

“It’s important for people to hear and give opinions on what they want in their neighborhood," he added. "It's important because this is the opportunity for people to give their input to have a design they appreciate and need in their community."

Two public workshops for phase one of the project will be held at at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 and 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave.

The design phase will continue into 2023, with construction expected to follow. The city used public feedback from a survey conducted this summer to develop design alternatives for Bailey from Winspear to Kensington.

A second survey will be made available to provide feedback on the design alternatives.

At the upcoming workshops, engineering consultants will seek input from residents, homeowners and employers within the project area. There will also be an explanation on the changes to the streetscape, based on initial feedback, that are envisioned for Bailey, and participants will be able to express preferences for different configurations of travel lanes and their effects on biking and parking.

Responses will be used to finish preliminary design and proceed into detailed design. Additional opportunities to review and provide feedback on the design will occur through the design process.

There will be future public meetings and events planned to share information and collect feedback during the design process, officials say.

Check the project website at buffalony.gov/1497/Build-Back-Bailey for updates and announcements.