Public hearings on the Bills stadium lease negotiations begin next week

Buffalo Bills fans with strong opinions about the financing, location and construction of a new stadium will have the chance next week to offer their input.

But due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Erie County Legislature will no longer be holding the public hearings in person at the three Erie Community College campuses.

Instead, all three hearings will be held virtually on Zoom. They will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone wishing to speak at one of the public hearings should register in advance. Registration confirmation, along with a link to the Zoom meeting, will be emailed to you.

Links to sign up for the public hearings are below.