Public hearings on the Bills stadium lease negotiations begin next week

Buffalo Bills fans with strong opinions about the financing, location and construction of a new stadium will have the chance next week to offer their input.
But due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Erie County Legislature will no longer be holding the public hearings in person at the three Erie Community College campuses.
The three sides agree on two major points: A new venue needs to be built to replace 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, and both the Bills and the government need to help pay for it. But the sticking points are complicated.
Instead, all three hearings will be held virtually on Zoom. They will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anyone wishing to speak at one of the public hearings should register in advance. Registration confirmation, along with a link to the Zoom meeting, will be emailed to you.
Links to sign up for the public hearings are below.
Monday registration:
Tuesday registration:
Wednesday registration:
Hochul, a seasoned traveler of New York State, knows that state politics are driven by hardened provincial interests.
For those who don't want to speak at the hearing, but want to hear what others are saying, the hearing will be livestreamed for viewing at facebook.com/ECLegDemCaucus
Anyone with questions, or who has difficulty registering, should contact Legislature Clerk Robert Graber at Robert.Graber@erie.gov or 716-858-8527.
The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved resolutions in October calling for more transparency and allowing for public input in Bills stadium negotiations.
County legislators have no seat at the negotiating table, but they will have a vote on any tentative lease agreement. Legislators also said they would not be rushed into a final approval of the stadium lease agreement.
The Legislature is holding the hearings prior to a tentative deal being reached in hopes of shaping the ongoing negotiations between the Bills, the county and the state. But no commitment has been made by parties at the negotiating table to incorporate the public feedback in their discussions.