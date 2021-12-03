 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public hearings on the Bills stadium lease negotiations begin next week
0 comments

Public hearings on the Bills stadium lease negotiations begin next week

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills stadium (copy) (copy)

Bills fans will have the chance next week to offer public feedback regarding negotiations for a new Bills stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills fans with strong opinions about the financing, location and construction of a new stadium will have the chance next week to offer their input.

But due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Erie County Legislature will no longer be holding the public hearings in person at the three Erie Community College campuses.

Instead, all three hearings will be held virtually on Zoom. They will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone wishing to speak at one of the public hearings should register in advance. Registration confirmation, along with a link to the Zoom meeting, will be emailed to you.

Links to sign up for the public hearings are below.

Monday registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvceiqqjsuH9KnKQd_yOCDkqcJf41ys1CL

Tuesday registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkc-ippzMuHdxbUUv81ARrvMPAJTEy66Gb 

Wednesday registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkcuiuqTovEtRLIzdMNqRJCSuOtvcjEUC6

For those who don't want to speak at the hearing, but want to hear what others are saying, the hearing will be livestreamed for viewing at facebook.com/ECLegDemCaucus

Anyone with questions, or who has difficulty registering, should contact Legislature Clerk Robert Graber at Robert.Graber@erie.gov or 716-858-8527.

The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved resolutions in October calling for more transparency and allowing for public input in Bills stadium negotiations.

County legislators have no seat at the negotiating table, but they will have a vote on any tentative lease agreement. Legislators also said they would not be rushed into a final approval of the stadium lease agreement. 

The Legislature is holding the hearings prior to a tentative deal being reached in hopes of shaping the ongoing negotiations between the Bills, the county and the state. But no commitment has been made by parties at the negotiating table to incorporate the public feedback in their discussions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News