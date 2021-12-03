Public hearings on Bills stadium lease negotiations begin Monday

For what it's worth, Buffalo Bills fans with strong opinions about the financing, location and construction of a new stadium will have the chance to put their opinions on the record.
Erie County legislators have made it clear they would like greater public input on the stadium negotiations currently taking place between the Bills, Erie County and New York State. However, with no seat at the negotiating table, lawmakers' efforts are mostly symbolic. The Legislature voted unanimously to call on County Executive Mark Poloncarz to offer them regular updates on the negotiations and release a study commissioned by the Bills on the existing Highmark Stadium's viability. That sentiment was met with a flat no from the executive.
"We're negotiating with the Bills like we're negotiating with the state, and the only way to get a good negotiation done is to do it among the entities that are there," Poloncarz said after the vote in October. "If you have interference from third parties, whether they're legislators in your county, Assembly or Senate, or just the general public, it doesn't help us get a deal done."
No commitment has been made by the parties at the negotiating table to incorporate the public feedback in their discussions.
The Legislature holds only one role in the stadium talks – to provide a rubber stamp on a lease agreement once it has been reached, a deal that cements the Bills in Western New York for another generation, whether the stadium is in Orchard Park or downtown Buffalo. While interests in the city have called on the Bills to build a new stadium downtown where they believe it would have a greater economic impact, the Bills have stated their preference to build on existing land adjacent to the existing stadium, which would be cheaper and easier to complete because the county already owns the property.
The three sides agree on two major points: A new venue needs to be built to replace 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, and both the Bills and the government need to help pay for it. But the sticking points are complicated.
Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the public hearings that had been planned at each of the three Erie Community College campuses will now be held virtually.
They will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anyone wishing to speak at one of the public hearings should register in advance. Registration confirmation, along with a link to the Zoom meeting, will be emailed to you.
Links to sign up for the public hearings are below.
For those who don't want to speak at the hearing, but want to hear what others are saying, the hearing will be livestreamed for viewing at facebook.com/ECLegDemCaucus
Anyone with questions or who has difficulty registering should contact Legislature Clerk Robert Graber at Robert.Graber@erie.gov or 716-858-8527.