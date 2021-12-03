Public hearings on Bills stadium lease negotiations begin Monday

For what it's worth, Buffalo Bills fans with strong opinions about the financing, location and construction of a new stadium will have the chance to put their opinions on the record.

Erie County legislators have made it clear they would like greater public input on the stadium negotiations currently taking place between the Bills, Erie County and New York State. However, with no seat at the negotiating table, lawmakers' efforts are mostly symbolic. The Legislature voted unanimously to call on County Executive Mark Poloncarz to offer them regular updates on the negotiations and release a study commissioned by the Bills on the existing Highmark Stadium's viability. That sentiment was met with a flat no from the executive.

"We're negotiating with the Bills like we're negotiating with the state, and the only way to get a good negotiation done is to do it among the entities that are there," Poloncarz said after the vote in October. "If you have interference from third parties, whether they're legislators in your county, Assembly or Senate, or just the general public, it doesn't help us get a deal done."

No commitment has been made by the parties at the negotiating table to incorporate the public feedback in their discussions.