Public hearing to focus on Assembly redistricting plan, but some already oppose it

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission sought public comment on its plan for new Assembly district boundaries ahead of public hearings that start Monday in Buffalo.

About a dozen Western New Yorkers have weighed in already – and much of it is not favorable.

“This is a nakedly partisan attempt to dilute the power of the fourth-largest upstate municipality in the Assembly,” said Jeffrey E. Marion, one of six Amherst residents who submitted written comments as of Sunday afternoon. “Dividing the Town of Amherst into two separate districts is a shameless partisan attempt to dilute the voting power of the Town of Amherst and to ensure that the town will not have adequate representation in Albany.”

The new district lines would divide South Buffalo and alienate a portion of it from the rest of the current district, “which many of us see as one whole community,” wrote South Buffalo resident Andrew Crombie. “Dividing up this district means that the Commission does not understand the people who have lived in this area for generations. It would break apart connections and separate a community that takes pride in their area.”

A group of Niagara County supervisors from Wilson, Newfane, Somerset, Hartland and Royalton wrote a letter of concern about any redistricting proposal that would separate the towns into different Assembly Districts. They say their communities are truly an area of common interest and should be represented by one voice.

The comments came in advance of 12 commission pubic hearings across the state, beginning with one in the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave., at 5 p.m. Monday.

Virtual and in-person testimony is available for all hearings.

The 10-person panel unanimously passed the new district lines and released the plan to the public Dec. 1. In drawing the new draft lines – under court order – the commission sought to create districts with only small deviations in population, as well as districts that do not unnecessarily split cities, towns and counties.

But the proposed lines would center Buffalo in three Assembly districts: One covering the city’s East Side, the other the West Side and a third containing part of South Buffalo. Among other ripples, that would significantly reshape the district of Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, one of the most powerful Democrats in the state Legislature.

The commission's proposed map is “purely political and disgraceful,” said Amherst resident Jerome D. Schad, adding that it divides the Town of Amherst between two districts.

David R. Kinyon, a graduate of State University at Albany Graduate School of Public Affairs/Rockefeller Institute stressed the importance of keeping the Town and City of Lockport whole. That has meant “significant cooperation and efforts in the redevelopment of Lockport, including Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Reimagine the Canals Initiative and expansive economic development projects like the Discover Niagara Shuttle which bring new tourism dollars to our community,” said Kinyon, a volunteer chairman of the Lockport Locks Heritage District and a director of the Canal Society of New York State.

“Dividing Lockport among multiple state representatives would place our community at a great disadvantage,” he added. “Having decades of experience in working with state and local officials of both political parties on projects in Lockport, I cannot overemphasize how important it is for the town and city of Lockport to be represented by a single Senator and Assembly member who are committed to and focused on the goals of our whole community in a united front.”

Click here to leave a comment or sign up to testify during the public hearing.