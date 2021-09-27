Public hearing set on new Erie County Legislature district lines

The Erie County Legislature's 11 districts are subject to having their lines redrawn in 2022 as a result of new U.S. census data showing population growth in certain parts of the county.
As a result, county residents are invited to offer their feedback and suggestions to the Erie County Advisory Committee on Reapportionment. The committee is tasked with recommending new legislative district lines.
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, SUNY Erie – ECC City Campus, Old Post Office Building, Room 420, 121 Ellicott St., Buffalo
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, SUNY Erie – ECC North Campus, Kittinger Hall, Room 100, lecture hall, 6205 Main St., Amherst
• 6 p.m. Thursday, SUNY Erie – ECC South Campus, Building No. 5, Room 5102 (first floor), 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
