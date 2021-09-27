 Skip to main content
Public hearing set on new Erie County Legislature district lines
Old County Hall (copy)

Old County Hall, home of the Erie County Legislature Chambers.

 John Hickey

The Erie County Legislature's 11 districts are subject to having their lines redrawn in 2022 as a result of new U.S. census data showing population growth in certain parts of the county.

As a result, county residents are invited to offer their feedback and suggestions to the Erie County Advisory Committee on Reapportionment. The committee is tasked with recommending new legislative district lines.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, SUNY Erie – ECC City Campus, Old Post Office Building, Room 420, 121 Ellicott St., Buffalo

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, SUNY Erie – ECC North Campus, Kittinger Hall, Room 100, lecture hall, 6205 Main St., Amherst

• 6 p.m. Thursday, SUNY Erie – ECC South Campus, Building No. 5, Room 5102 (first floor), 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

